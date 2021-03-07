Bay of Plenty cricket: Greerton maintain unbeaten record

Cricket in play in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

The Eves Realty Greerton bowlers had to weave some magic to keep their side's Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup unbeaten record against Bayleys Central Indians at Pemberton Park on Saturday.

Greerton batted first and were on the back foot for much of their turn at bat, before being bowled out for 137.

Opener Tom MacRury anchored his sides total with 65 runs, with Mitchell Rush and Tom Renouf both reaching the 20s.

Nawela Needera (4/37) and Andrew Gibbs (3/33) did plenty of damage with the ball to give Central a real shot of the win points on offer.

The key wicket of Central Indians master blaster Bharat Popli for four gave the Greerton bowlers the momentum they needed for victory.

The entry of the Greerton slow bowlers into the attack turned the momentum, Michael Rowland and James Boyd taking three wickets apiece as Central Indians were removed for 98.

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui leapfrogged Central Indians into second place on the standings when they defeated Element IMF Cadets at the Tauranga Domain.

Long serving Mount batsman Peter Drysdale led the way with 98 runs, while Ben Pomare (43) and Dominic Crombie (37) made solid contributions as Mount Maunganui posted 249 for the loss of seven wickets.

The home side gave the solid target a good shot before falling 10 runs short.

For the second week in a row, Jono Boult led from the front with 74 runs while Marcel Collett and Tim Pringle both reached the 30s.

Mount veteran attack bowler Tony Goodin took three wickets for 52 runs.

Pāpāmoa ensured they wouldn't take out the competition wooden spoon when they defeated Craigs Investment Partners Geyser by 80 runs.

Batting first on the Alice Johnson Oval at Pāpāmoa, the home side reached 248/8 in their allotted overs.

Ashish Dhameliya and Paul Inglis both posted half centuries with David Cheater the best of the Geyser bowling attack returning 4/41.

A Michael Brown four wicket bag did the damage as the visitors were bowled out for 168. Geyser number nine Sathish Krisnawoorthy top scored with a neat half century.

Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College returned home from their trip to the Great Lake region with six points after beating Generation Homes Lake Taupō, courtesy of the Duckworth/Lewis formula of deciding rain interrupted matches.

Charles Williams top scored with 92 runs as Tauranga Boys' posted 222 for seven wickets.

The encounter finished with the inclement weather stoppage, with the hosts stranded on 130/6. Prolific Taupō run scorer Michael Mitchell top scored with 44 while Blaine Inch reached 34 before dismissal.

Williams Cups Results

Pāpāmoa 248/8 (Ashish Dhameliya 58, Paul Inglis 57, Ben Goodall 42no; David Cheater 3/41) beat Geyser 168 (Sathish Krishnamoorthy 50, Nathaniel Harrison 36; Michael Brown 4/13).

Greerton 137 (Tom MacRury 65; Nawela Needera 4/37, Andrew Gibbs 3/33) beat Central Indians 98 (Michael Rowlands 3/15, James Boyd 3/25).

Mount Maunganui 249/7 (Peter Drysdale 98, Ben Pomare 43, Dominic Crombie 37) beat Cadets 239 (Jono Boult 74, Marcel Collett 35, Tim Pringle 30; Tony Goodin 3/52).

Tauranga Boys' College 222/7 (Charles Williams 92, Isaac White 35, Tim Clarke 34) beat Lake Taupō 130/6 (Michael Mitchell 44, Blaine Inch 34) by Duckworth/Lewis formula.

Te Puke - bye.

Points Table

Greerton 48, Mount Maunganui 40, Central Indians 36, Cadets 30, Te Puke 23, Tauranga Boys' College 23, Lake Taupō 18, Pāpāmoa 16, Geyser 0.