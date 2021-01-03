Bay Dreams aims to divert 80 per cent of waste at festivals

Bay Dreams Music Festival 2020. Photo / File

Bay Dreams is aiming to divert 80 per cent of all waste from its festival this summer.

The feat would be done through Closed Loop Site Services, the sustainability partner for Bay Dreams, who will manage the waste at the events in Mount Maunganui and Nelson.

Closed Loop Site Services works with events to keep the venues clean and help organisers achieve environmental and sustainability goals.

The ethos of the company is to build a circular economy, turning waste back into products that re-enter the local supply chain.

This is when waste is transformed into new materials or products of better quality for better environmental value.

At Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui last year, the festival recycled 77.9 per cent of all materials - a total of 286 cubic metres diverted from landfill.

Cubic_meters_recycled

Cardboard made up the majority of this, with 105 cubic meters diverted, and the amount of general waste totalled 81 cubic metres.

This year, organisers Pato Alverez from Pato Entertainment and Mitch Lowe of Audiology said they wanted to do better.

The men were aiming for the diversion from Bay Dreams, and their other festivals, to be over 80 per cent while reducing the amount of materials on site by 30 per cent.

Closed Loop director Greg Schicker said the impact of the level of diversion from the large festival was "massive".

"Last year 962m3 of waste was diverted from landfill from their events. That's a whole lot of space to fill up in a landfill that we have saved from going in there."

He said the new generation of festival-goers were more conscious about sustainability and what was happening with the waste.

Compostable paper cups and food waste, composted by Greenwaste to Zero and Revital Compost. Photo / Supplied

"They want to make a difference in the world."

He said Bay Dreams and One Love "played a massive role" in the moves towards a more circular economy.

"They are setting the standards for sustainability in New Zealand and it's awesome to see. The results we are getting are world standard."

Bay Dreams first started working with Closed Loop in 2017 and co-organiser Lowe said linking up the "genuinely passionate" team helps them ensure they hit their sustainability goals.

The service helped the organisers put systems in place at the events, such as hand sorting and decontaminating waste streams, controlling waste inputs, and educating stallholders and contractors.

Co-organiser Alverez was calling on other promoters and organisers to do the same.

Bay Dreams organisers Pato Alvarez (left) and Mitch Lowe. Photo / File

"It's more pricey to do things this way but sometimes it isn't about the price, it's about doing what's right for the environment, our country, and the future of our kids and generations to come."

Other ways the event will work to reduce its carbon footprint is through the use of hydration stations for festival-goers to refill reusable water bottles, as well as the contractors during the set-up and pack-up.

The festival will continue to work with Ecoware which provides compostable food and beverage packaging which will help reduce the amount of plastic at the event.

Closed Loop will also be at One Love, as well as Good Vibes, Katchafire Mount, and Le Currents and Sub Focus.