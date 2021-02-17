Battle for motocross glory to continues in Rotorua after Covid 19 alert level dropped

Expect more close racing when the gates drop in Rotorua on Sunday. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

The opening round of the 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships at Woodville last month was sensational.

And now it's all systems go for more of the same at the second round of the series near Rotorua on Sunday.

Initially there had been fears that last Sunday's Government announcement of Covid-19 pandemic control level changes after a community outbreak in Auckland, would drastically affect this weekend's event.

However, those fears evaporated late Wednesday afternoon when restrictions were eased and, with the Auckland region at level 2 and the rest of New Zealand at level 1, Sunday's racing can now go ahead as planned.

Those attending from Auckland, however, must observe level 2 requirements, said Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Ray Broad.

"We remind all to sign in and scan, and that includes mechanics and supporters. We all need to do our part and also support the host Rotorua Motorcycle Club."

Bragging rights in the premier MX1 class were shared at Woodville, West Auckland's Hamish Harwood declared overall winner of the class but, with a different scoring format used to decide the winner of the coveted Woodville GP title, Taupō's Wyatt Chase took that trophy.

It matters not, however, because there was really nothing between these two riders and they are separated by just six points at the top of the championship standings.

In fact, there are only seven points between the top four in this class, with multi-time former national MX1 champion Cody Cooper, from Mount Maunganui, and Hamilton's Kayne Lamont breathing down their necks.

No matter what happens on Sunday, those gaps are all likely to change, the steep course at Rotorua always offering surprises.

This means nobody can take anything for granted and this weekend's showdown at Phillips' farm, just 20km southwest of Rotorua, on State Highway 30 at Horohoro, could be pivotal in terms of eventual title winners.

It's a little more clear cut in the MX2 (250cc) class, with Mangakino's Maximus Purvis unbeaten in the 250cc races at Woodville. Even so, he is only six points clear of his nearest challenger, Oparau's James Scott, with fellow former Kiwi international Josiah Natzke, from Mount Maunganui, just four points further back.

The MX125 class is event tighter at the top, with Matamata's Brodie Connolly leading the way, but just two points clear of his nearest pursuer, Silverdale–based former Taihape man Hayden Smith. In third overall after round one, and just five points adrift, is Clevedon-based former Rangiora rider Cobie Bourke.

After Rotorua, the championships continue at Pukekohe on March 20, and the final round at Taupō will go ahead the following weekend on March 28.

Senior New Zealand Motocross Championship points after round one

MX1 class:

1. West Auckland's Hamish Harwood, 47 points; 2. Taupo's Wyatt Chase, 41; 3= Mount Maunganui's Cody Cooper and Hamilton's Kayne Lamont, 40.

MX2 class: 1. Mangakino's Maximus Purvis, 50 points; 2. Oparau's James Scott, 44; 3. Mount Maunganui's Josiah Natzke, 40.

MX125 class: 1. Matamata's Brodie Connolly, 47 points; 2. Silverdale's Hayden Smith, 45; 3. Clevedon's Cobie Bourke, 40.

Women's Cup: 1. Motueka's Roma Edwards, 72 points; 2. Opunake's Taylar Rampton, 69; 3. Hamilton's Amie Roberts, 58.

Under-19 class: 1. Connolly, 50 points; 2. Tauranga's Donovan Ward, 38; 3. Te Aroha's Luke Van der Lee, 36.