Pilot Bay boat ramp car park. The barrier will be installed at the entrance to the top car park. The lower car park and boat ramp will remain open 24/7. Photo / Supplied

Pilot Bay boat ramp car park. The barrier will be installed at the entrance to the top car park. The lower car park and boat ramp will remain open 24/7. Photo / Supplied

A barrier will be installed at the top carpark at Pilot Bay to curb recent anti-social behaviour in the area.

Tauranga City Council said there had been recent reports of loud noise and people congregating in the carpark late into the night.

The top car park will be closed between 7pm and 5am, Monday to Sunday. The hours of operation will come into effect after daylight saving on September 26.

The boat ramp and lower car park will remain open 24/7.

The council's Spaces and Places manager, Sarah Pearce, said the behaviour taking place was unacceptable.

"Pilot Bay is a hub for family friendly activities and a place where people can enjoy the seaside and moana throughout the year.

"I'm sure the community will agree that we want to keep it that way."

The Pilot Bay boat ramp is one of seven public boat ramps in the city. There is no charge to launch boats at any of the boat ramps and bookings aren't required.

The council said the area would be monitored to see the impact the closure had on safety in the area.