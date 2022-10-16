Jacob Saunders, left, and Jethro Mears, winners of the Waihi AVOCO Pairs.

The last of the Waihi Club's major tournaments for the year was held on the weekend. The AVOCO-sponsored Pairs Triple Challenge had a full field of 54 pairs playing in the popular format.

It comprised three rounds of different pair competitions, with the winners being the best total result from the three competitions. The course had been groomed to a high standard, and although the weather remained fine for the weekend, a cold southerly wind made conditions difficult on Saturday morning but it then settled somewhat for the remainder of the tournament.

The organising committee had worked hard, and with great support from sponsors, they could present a prize table of which to be proud. The overall winners this year were Waihi's Jethro Mears and Jacob Seymour. Then the winners of the mixed division were Ted Murray and Jill Morrison, with Karen and Andy Roche one shot further back. Nigel Sanderson and Pip Jones were third, followed by Peter and Raewyn Wright.

In the Men's division, Paul Williams and Albertus Potgieter were the winners, ahead of Richard Taitoko and Logan Phillips. Gary and Terry Choat were next, with Maurice Joyce and John Mohn in fourth. Next were Richard Saunders and Dene Wathne (Hauraki) from Mike Matutinovich (Waihi) and Martin Tribe (Clarks Beach).

MONDAY VETS: This week the men's vets competed for the Jim Jesney Cup, which is played annually in memory of the Club stalwart and Life Member. It is a pair's competition with their combined Stableford counting. This year Norm Sanderson and Bruce Rutter combined well to win the cup with a 74-point total, ahead of Tim Parish/Vince Jones, and Francis Gascoigne/Allen Sarjant, with both pairs scoring 70 points. The ladies held a haggle in the same vein, and Adele Gunning and Denise Morgan streeted the field with 77 points, followed by Rae Brown/Judy Borchard (70), and Dot Ramsey/Elizabeth Purcell (64).

WEDNESDAY LADIES: A fine spring day realised some good scoring in the day's net haggle. The top six ladies played to, or better than their handicaps. Top of the field was Jacquie Bain with a fine 66 net, with Carol Leary one shot back with 67. Next were Di Lewis 68, with Rosalind Giffney 69, Anke Hermannsdorfer 71, and Karen Lee 72. The Dreamers Player of the Week was Jacquie Bain with her 66 net.

THURSDAY MEN: A smaller-than-usual field entered the morning haggle this week, but John Drent made the most of it scoring 41 Stableford points. In joint second were Scott Spicer and Earle White with 40, while Andrew McLennan eventually came in with 39. Mark Mora, Ray Fisher, and Stephen Bailey all had 37.

There was also good scoring in the afternoon haggle, with Damian Dunlop leading with a fine 42 points, while David Campbell was behind with 41. The other Campbell, David P, was next with 39, while Rex Knight had 38. Ron Arthur, Bill Young, and Jonathan Clare all scored 37 points.