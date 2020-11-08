Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Auctions becoming 'flavour of the month' in Bay of Plenty

6 minutes to read

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Bindi Norwell. Photo / File

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Properties in the Bay of Plenty are selling at auction faster than any other region in the country.

Demand and supply has also meant many houses were selling above vendor expectations as people wanted to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.