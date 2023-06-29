Police have reopened an investigation into the attempted murder of Rotorua man Karl Anders Nyman, who was shot outside his home by a “gun for hire” more than two decades ago.

The main offender, Warren Uata Kiwi, was convicted in 2019 but police said in a statement they know other people were involved and they had never been charged.

The now 62-year-old Kiwi from Tauranga was charged with attempted murder as a “gun for hire” and imprisoned for nine years, police said.

Kiwi had been promised payment of an amount of cannabis to shoot Nyman.

Police are seeking others to come forward with any information they may have as to who was responsible for wanting Nyman dead.

The firearm used in the attempted murder of Karl Anders Nyman in 2002. Photo / Supplied

In the early hours of July 31, 2002, Kiwi travelled to Rotorua and went to Aspen Pl, where Nyman lived at the time, and waited hidden outside.

Nyman left his house about 4.15am and walked down his driveway towards his truck on the street. As he reached the footpath, a balaclava-clad Kiwi approached him with a rifle.

A struggle ensued to gain control of the rifle, which resulted in Nyman being shot in the arm, and injuring his knee after falling. Nyman eventually gained control of the rifle and Kiwi fled.

Warren Uata Kiwi was convicted in 2019. Photo / File

By the time police arrived, Nyman was found on the front lawn with injuries after the struggle.

Nyman said: “Life has never been the same since that morning in July of 2002 and will probably never be the same - but we have coped for 21 years as best we can.”

Rotorua CIB Detective Sergeant Tony Colby said the reasons behind the attempted murder were not clear.

“We need people to speak up and tell us what they know and who was involved. There are more people who have information, and maybe they saw or heard what happened but are reluctant to talk with us.

“This was a serious incident which nearly led to a man’s death,” Colby said.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to find who was behind the murder attempt.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact Police via 105, referencing file number 020731/0985.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org