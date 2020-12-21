Ashley Bloomfield features in Christmas Tree forest at Whangamata RSA

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Ashley Bloomfield features on the Whangamata Medical Centre tree along with Covid-19 messages and toilet rolls. Photo / Alison Smith

Whangamata RSA's Christmas tree forest wrapped up on Sunday after a short but sweet festive treat bringing Christmas cheer in a tough year.

Organisers of the annual event, which invites businesses and organisations to decorate their own Christmas tree in the RSA, were particularly impressed by the creativity and voluntary input of the community this year.

Among the more whimsical displays was a Covid19-themed tree decorated by the team at Whangamata Medical Centre. The tree featured pictures of Ministry of Health CE Ashley Bloomfield, baubles that look like the Covid-19 virus, toilet rolls and an angel made from masks.

Elderly visitors look around the Whangamata RSA Christmas tree forest. Photo / Alison Smith

"To turn Covid into something positive - if you can say that - it's drawing a lot of smiles," said Mel Metcalfe, who led the team of helper elves.

The show ran for three days until Sunday.

"Not thinking we would have the volunteer base we cut back the hours, it's short and sweet this year. Get in, get your Christmas spirit and get out.

"It's been that kind of year," she said.

Mel put the word out to the community asking for help two days before the decorations were put up, and says she was inundated.

The trees are pre-sold for $20 to community organisations and businesses and come with lights. Everybody decorates their own, working on decorations for weeks beforehand, with the trees then sold afterward by Whangamata Lions Club.

"I didn't expect it to come together at all this year after Covid, it's just amazing," says Mel.

"A lot of people said they don't feel like it's Christmas until they walk through the doors of the RSA to the Christmas tree forest.

"We didn't think we were going to get a big response, but we're now at 38 trees and we had to turn people away."