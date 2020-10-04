Tauranga and Rotorua voters will get the chance to hear from Labour's Māori Caucus when they visit the region tomorrow.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey is hosting the MPs at two public meetings, the first at Whareroa Marae at Mount Maunganui at 1pm followed by Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu at 6pm.

Confirmed attending will be Coffey, Manaia Mahuta, Kelvin Davis, Louisa Wall, Meka Whaitiri, Kiritapu Allan, Willie Jackson and Adrian Rurawhe.

At both hui the MPs will talk about their gains in the past three years as well as future policies. Coffey said there would be a question and answer session at the end of both hui.