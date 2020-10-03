

We are soon to vote in probably the most crucial election in our history.

As the world is still in the throes of a killer pandemic, our vote requires our utmost consideration.

The good of the people and our country, moving forward, depends upon it.

Our forefathers voted on the issues of their day and often following generations toed the traditional party line.

The time has come for us to think as individuals and focus on the here and now, in policies that are best for us and our country in the future.

In these unprecedented times, ties to past affiliations may not be relevant and we have a responsibility to vote according to our own convictions.

M Downie

Pāpāmoa



Red light cameras

Police are targeting drink drivers again, that's a good thing but when are police going to put red light cameras in Tauranga?

Advertisement

As I'm sick and tired of red-light runners, more so when I'm going to work at 4.30am in the mornings. Yes and I never see a police car around patrolling. Makes me wonder if the police start at 7am and finish at midnight.

Feedback please.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay



No guarantees



Helen Clark lends her significant political weight to support the End of Life Choice Bill and points out the safeguards built into it.

She does not, however, offer any guarantees.

No one can guarantee that the safeguards will withstand the test of time and not allow more liberty of choice.

None of our leaders has guaranteed that funding for palliative care will not be reduced so that more pressure is placed on the terminally ill to accept euthanasia as the preferred option.

No one can guarantee that New Zealand won't follow the same pattern as other countries that have legalised euthanasia but history almost guarantees that we will.

Advertisement

There is only one way to guarantee that won't happen.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz