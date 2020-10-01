I am a single man who lives in a very modest two-bedroom unit at the Mount.

I normally put a black sack out every fortnight and the glass recycling bin monthly.

The only pedestrian access to my home is via steps.

When these new wheelie bins arrive, I will not be carting them up the steps and they will remain permanently at the kerbside.

What a great look for our tourists. Just imagine the number of bins coming out of the Mount apartments and units.

As it is the black sacks are taken away but even an empty wheelie bin looks ugly.

Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui



If it's not broke

I'm with you Graham Holloway (Letters, October 1).

Advertisement

I don't want or need the new rubbish bins, so I'll see you and everyone else who feels the same in the foyer of the Tauranga City Council with the new unwanted rubbish bins.

Come on council, don't touch what is not broken.

Vicki Burns

Pāpāmoa



Waste reduction

We are happy to see that Tauranga is joining the great majority of cities that provide kerbside rubbish and recycling facilities.

This will greatly increase recycling and reduce the huge volume of waste going to the landfill.

Surveys show that a lot of households, particularly those that are rentals, do not or cannot recycle or compost.

This change will benefit the community as a whole.

We personally won't benefit from the new system but we recognise that waste reduction is a community good, and we are happy to pay for it, just like sports fields – which we don't use either.

Advertisement

Ann and Basil Graeme

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz