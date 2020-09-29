National has hit back at a Labour-commissioned poll placing East Coast candidate ahead of the National candidate.

The poll of 831 randomly-selected residents, conducted last week, shows Labour's Kiri Allan sitting at 40.5 per cent and National candidate Tania Tapsell coming a close second at 35 per cent.

The poll also shows Labour leading for the party vote in the East Coast at 50 per cent with National sitting second at 31 per cent.

National Party Campaign Chair Gerry Brownlee today claimed Labour's use of a controversial political research company - Community Engagement Limited - raised serious questions about its commitment to run a clean campaign.

Advertisement

National's East Coast candidate Tania Tapsell, (left) and Labour's East Coast candidate Kiri Allan. Photo / File

Brownlee claimed in a media statement the company was previously accused of push-polling in Australia.



"Australia's Sunday Telegraph uncovered Community Engagement Limited was conducting push polling in key marginal seats in last year's Australian Federal Election, asking loaded questions about Labor's political opponents to gain sham poll results, which would then turn up in the media.



Brownlee alleged the company was now operating in New Zealand's election on behalf of the New Zealand Labour Party.

"Like Labour's promises on KiwiBuild, infrastructure and the economy, the promise to run a clean campaign is up in smoke."

"It is run by two ex-Young Labour Presidents, one of whom works in a taxpayer-funded role in the office of Labour leader Jacinda Ardern," he said.



Brownlee said in his view: "Push polling is a dodgy and coercive political tactic and Labour has serious questions to answer if it is deploying such a method in our election."



Brownlee claimed the use of push polling by Labour was a "clear attempt to distract from its record of economic mismanagement" which he said would put the jobs and livelihoods of Kiwis in areas like East Coast at risk.

"Economic growth halved and job creation collapsed under Labour, even before Covid. They cannot be trusted to rebuild our economy and they know it."



"Labour's campaign is faltering and leaking push polls to try to get candidates over the line is pretty desperate stuff."

The Rotorua Daily Post is seeking comment from Labour.