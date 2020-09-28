The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the eighth Boxing Day Test in New Zealand.

New Zealand Cricket released its 2020-21 home summer schedule today with the Bay Oval set to host four matches.

Kane Williamson's side haven't played in any format since their ODI series in Australia was cancelled in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowd at the Bay Oval. Photo / File

Cricket fans can look forward to the arrival of the West Indies and Pakistan men's sides in November, followed by the Australia men's' team in February, and the Bangladesh men's side in March.

Four tests are included in the schedule, two against the West Indies and two against Pakistan.

The first test against Pakistan at Bay Oval will be the eighth Boxing Day Test in New Zealand and the first since the Blackcaps beat Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in 2018.

Wellington and Christchurch have hosted the others.

Bay Oval will also host the West Indies in consecutive Twenty20 games on November 29 and November 30 as well the Australians on March 7.