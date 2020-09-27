Coronavirus couldn't stop the New Zealand Interschool Chess Championships from going ahead in Mt Maunganui over the weekend.

More than two hundred students from as far afield as Dunedin competed in the national finals at Mt Maunganui College.

It was the culmination of the New Zealand Chess Federation's nationwide competition involving thousands of children around the country.

To comply with Covid-19 rules, the primary, intermediate and secondary divisions were physically separated and players were encouraged to wear masks.

Chief organiser, former New Zealand champion Bob Smith of Tauranga, said the coronavirus pandemic made putting the event together a huge task.

"We weren't even sure it was going ahead until Monday. And even then there was debate within the New Zealand Chess Federation."

Auckland Grammar School's top player Daniel Gong said it was fantastic to be able to play.

"It's been a difficult year and it was great to be able to participate in a normal competition against all the top schools."

Gong led his school to the New Zealand title in the secondary championship.

The intermediate title was won by Takapuna Normal Intermediate, while Pigeon Mountain Primary took out the primary title.

The Bay of Plenty was represented by Lynmore Primary School and Pillans Point School in the primary competition, John Paul College in the intermediate championship, and Whakatane High School and Bethlehem College in the secondary division.

The locals found the going tough, with the best Bay of Plenty result being 10th out of 18 by Pillans Point.

