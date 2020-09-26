One person was critically injured last night after their car rolled and reportedly caught fire near Waihī.

Police were called shortly after 8pm to the scene on State Highway 2 just north of Trig Rd South.

Police were told the car had flipped and a fire started, and the sole occupant was trapped.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand helped get the person out of the vehicle and they were flown to Waikato Hospital via helicopter, in a critical condition.

Diversions were initially in place on the roads but the scene was cleared and the road reopened about 11pm.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene.