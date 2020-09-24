Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs has named his team to play Taranaki at Blake Park on Saturday.
With Bay of Plenty now being in alert level 1, crowds are encouraged to attend the game with the event being free entry for all spectators.
For those that cannot attend the game, Bay of Plenty Rugby will be live streaming on their Facebook page thanks to Local Gecko Productions.
The Toi Ohomai Baywide Under-18 Girls' 10-a-side finals will be played as the official curtain raisers to the Volcanix game with Te Puke High School versus Whakatāne High School in the Under-18 Girls' Championship Final at 11.45am and Te Taumata versus Taupō Nui-a-Tia in the Under-18 Girls' Premiership Final at 12.45pm.
Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Taranaki
1. Abbey Grainger
2. Luka Connor
3. Baye Jacob
4. Amanda Aldridge
5. Kelsie Wills
6. Tynealle Fitzgerald
7. Les Elder (C)
8. Pia Tapsell
9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane
10. Kelly Brazier
11. Mahina Paul
12. Layla TeRiini
13. Mererangi Paul
14. Alena Saili
15. Kiani Tahere
Bench:
16. Natalie Delamere
17. Braxton Walker
18. Brooklyn Teki-Joyce
19. Kura Waller*
20. Sela Moata'ane*
21. Hope Garner*
22. Esra Van Ramele
*Volcanix debut
Game Day Details:
Saturday, September 26
Blake Park, Mount Maunganui
Free entry
U18 Girls Championship 10s Final: Te Puke High School v Whakatāne High School, 11.45am.
U18 Girls Premiership 10's Final: Te Taumata v Taupō Nui-a-Tia, 12.45pm.
Farah Palmer Cup: Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Taranaki, 2pm.