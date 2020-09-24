Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs has named his team to play Taranaki at Blake Park on Saturday.

With Bay of Plenty now being in alert level 1, crowds are encouraged to attend the game with the event being free entry for all spectators.

For those that cannot attend the game, Bay of Plenty Rugby will be live streaming on their Facebook page thanks to Local Gecko Productions.

The Toi Ohomai Baywide Under-18 Girls' 10-a-side finals will be played as the official curtain raisers to the Volcanix game with Te Puke High School versus Whakatāne High School in the Under-18 Girls' Championship Final at 11.45am and Te Taumata versus Taupō Nui-a-Tia in the Under-18 Girls' Premiership Final at 12.45pm.

Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Taranaki

1. Abbey Grainger

2. Luka Connor

3. Baye Jacob

4. Amanda Aldridge

5. Kelsie Wills

6. Tynealle Fitzgerald

7. Les Elder (C)

8. Pia Tapsell

9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

10. Kelly Brazier

11. Mahina Paul

12. Layla TeRiini

13. Mererangi Paul

14. Alena Saili

15. Kiani Tahere

Bench:

16. Natalie Delamere

17. Braxton Walker

18. Brooklyn Teki-Joyce

19. Kura Waller*

20. Sela Moata'ane*

21. Hope Garner*

22. Esra Van Ramele

*Volcanix debut

Game Day Details:

Saturday, September 26

Blake Park, Mount Maunganui

Free entry

U18 Girls Championship 10s Final: Te Puke High School v Whakatāne High School, 11.45am.

U18 Girls Premiership 10's Final: Te Taumata v Taupō Nui-a-Tia, 12.45pm.

Farah Palmer Cup: Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Taranaki, 2pm.