

Re kerbside rubbish collection and recycling (News, September 23).

I am not sure on this food scrap bin per household because who is going to clean those bins each week?

Hamilton has started this operation and the locals are left with dirty smelly bins as they are not washed out.

Like us in city-rural compost our food scraps in the garden.

I guess we are going to be penalised for this unhygienic service.

Come on Tauranga, get your thoughts together on this.

Raewyn Cooper

Pyes Pa



Planning and execution disaster



I struggle with the fact that the Tauranga City Council, as a partner with Western Bay of Plenty District Council, is again embroiled with a planning and execution disaster with another project (News, September 23).

How can something that was five years in the planning and with an expenditure of $14m be foiled because there is no approval or agreement with a Tauranga hapū on the last 400m of a simple path?

It beggars belief that this could be added to what in my view are the Greerton, Welcome Bay, Durham St, Phoenix carpark and Harrington St development fiascos.

Graham Savell

Brookfield



Difference in sentences

Re the Rotorua Daily Post of September 23.

On page 2, a bus driver was fined $13,000, received four months' home detention, and disqualified from driving for 18 months after five people died and eight were badly injured.

On page 7, there was a story about a helicopter pilot who illegally dropped off hunters in a protected area being fined $20,000 and his company $12,000.

Am I missing something here?

Shirley Kiripatea

Rotorua

