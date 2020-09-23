A person is trapped and in critical condition after a tractor rolled at a rural property in Aongatete.

Emergency services are working to free a person whose leg is trapped.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the accident on Hume Rd just before 3pm today and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel were on the scene.

The spokeswoman said there were reports a person's leg became trapped under a tractor after it rolled at the property.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance and Hamilton-based rescue helicopter were at the scene and the patient was in a critical condition.

More to come.