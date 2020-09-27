As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Tauranga general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had to say.

National Party candidate Simon Bridges.

Simon Bridges, 43, incumbent, National Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Being your MP is a privilege. I love this community but understand it is getting more difficult to live here because my family does too. Making ends meet, getting around and staying safe have grown worse in the last three years. I will deliver on the issues that matter.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

My plan for Tauranga will deliver a stronger economy and more jobs, investment in key transport projects, free up more land for housing and transform old state houses into fit-for-purpose homes. I'll work to ensure a safer community by forming a targeted police unit to focus on growing gang problems.

Top priorities for health

In the last 12 years as your MP, we have delivered more doctors and nurses, purchased the old RSA next to the hospital to allow room for growth, and built new facilities such as the hospital's East Wing, Pathlab and world-class Kathleen Kilgour Cancer Centre. I will keep delivering for you.

Top priorities for education

As Tauranga's population has grown, ensuring ongoing investment in education has been a priority. I have consistently delivered on this, whether it has been more teachers, more classrooms at schools like Matua and Pillans Point Primary or an entirely new school - Taumata Primary. I'll continue delivering for our community.

Top priorities for transport

National invested in Tauranga transport. It's important we maintain this. Lack of progress in the last three years is making it harder to get around. My plan will deliver Tauranga Northern Link, start work on Hewletts Rd and Totara St, ensure more four-laning to Hamilton and a solution for Tauriko.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We need good policies to grow our economy and create jobs, like keeping taxes low and paying down government debt faster. National has a plan to do this and this is important for Tauranga, so we aren't saddling our families and future generations with more tax and debt.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will vote against euthanasia. While I appreciate reasonable people differ on this issue, I believe in the sanctity of life and am worried about the unintended consequences of such a law, that it will be the "thin edge of the wedge" as some say.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will vote against legalisation of recreational cannabis use. The harm caused by cannabis use, like effects on mental health and increased deaths on our roads, would be too high.

Opportunities Party candidate Andrew Caie.

Andrew Caie, 31, physiotherapist, The Opportunities Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A vote for TOP is for real change. For too long we have had the same faces and the same labels who have consistently shown themselves unwilling to make fundamental changes. We need a fresh vision based on real evidence of what can work. That is what TOP will deliver.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Tauranga's housing costs are the primary driver of our increasing poverty. Poverty itself comes with a range of harms - such as crime and drug abuse along with the suffering of those in poverty and it's rampant in Tauranga. Our tax reforms will allow Kiwis to get back into the market.

Top priorities for health

Our focus is to shift the ambulance at the bottom mentality toward fixing the fence at the top. We want to put a $10 cap on the cost of doctors' visits, fund free dental for NZ's poor and increase the availability of healthy foods – paid for via a sugar tax.

Top priorities for education

To reform the early childhood education sector. Reduce the focus on child farming to line investors' pockets and focus on delivering high-quality education. For primary/secondary school we want to build a system of high trust in our teachers and invest heavily in professional development, reducing the reliance on testing.

Top priorities for transport

Our plan is similar to what the Government said it would do in its Policy Statement to NZTA: Safety, better travel options, climate change, improving freight connections. We intend to empower NZTA to make fair decisions for all, so money isn't moved from our critical projects to buy votes.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We need to get money in the hands of our people to spend in the economy and our Universal Basic Income policy will do exactly that. We need to support small businesses to help them evolve to a high-tech, environmentally friendly way of operating in the post-Covid world.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Yes. Having worked in hospitals and rest homes I have seen first-hand people suffering when they wanted the option to reduce their pain and depart with dignity. I believe people should be offered the choice at the end of their life to go out on their terms if they desire.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Yes, so we can reduce harm caused by illicit cannabis. The biggest harms of cannabis use come from youth use, frequent use, high potency strains. The current draft ring-fences the tax income toward mental health, addiction treatments and education. Which is better than funding gangs. The status quo does not work.

James (Jamie) Capamagian, 45, electrician, independent candidate

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I don't want your vote; I don't see my life, your life and our community's future prosperity as a prize to be won in an election. I stand to make my own vote count for my lens on society's ignorance and to put forward novel ideas to contribute to a correction.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

With political entities, all I see is decay and rot playing on your ignorance through popularity contests, familial voting and killing opposition ideas by assuming you are too foolish to think for yourself. I vote to end this mindless drone behaviour that misleads us. Enough is enough.

Top priorities for health

Kindness and support for genetic inequalities and accidents should continue with its current direction. We should be prioritising to teach people to love themselves, not letting history of past errors be shackled to their ankles and that they are worth correcting ignorances which are leading their health towards chaos.

Top priorities for education

Teach our lineage to be prepared for life, not how to get a job. Schools and teachers need to be removed from government control and health and safety. Give them full trust to apply a novel approach; we also need to be prepared to accept errors when they occur.

Top priorities for transport

Smart road markers to interface with what we cannot see ahead. Incentives for walking or biking to school for students within an agreed distance and age group. More bus stops. More lanes at Greerton end of Cameron Rd.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Economic recovery should be through new tax codes to enable crowdfunding leading to stock market investment to rapidly build NZ's industry opportunities and local profits. More trust for judges, lawyers, bankers, businesses et al to take ownership over their profession and to correct systemic errors to benefit our lineage.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Ownership over your flesh and blood is what I support 100 per cent on the condition that a selection of entities you choose are given a chance to give input for your consideration.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Did not respond.

Green Party candidate Josh Cole.

Josh Cole, 40, self-employed landscape gardener, Green Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

The Greens are the only party wanting to go harder and faster for climate change, healthy nature and equality for ALL. Successive governments have caused crisis after crisis by being tunnel visioned about GDP and the economy. Greens have plans to avoid such.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Greens will fight for the Golden Triangle electric train service between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga. This will take the stress out of battling Auckland's traffic crisis, it will be cheap, employ people, carbon-neutral and more comfortable than confined car seats. You can do a lot more in a train.

Top priorities for health

Everyone has the right to timely, quality healthcare, including mental health support. The fairest, most efficient way to achieve this is through well-resourced services. In government, the Greens secured free mental health services for under 25s with more mental health services across the board. Autism needs more attention.

Top priorities for education

Our education system should give everyone the best possible start to life both inside and outside the classroom. Public education needs to be free and include every child; those with disabilities, neuro diverse and their special needs, children from diverse cultures and backgrounds and tangata whenua.

Top priorities for transport

We can have healthier, more accessible and more vibrant communities as well as cheaper, easier and greener ways of getting around. In government, we've secured record investment in public transport with more trains, buses and cycleways and have kick started the electric vehicle revolution. The golden triangle trains are priority.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Covid-19 has shown us the inequities in society. This happened because successive governments have only prioritised the economy, which has meant the environment and society have lost out. We have seen how easy we can change our lives and laws for the common good to renew our world.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will be voting yes on compassionate grounds.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting yes because already 80 per cent of school leavers have tried it, so it is widespread. I am looking forward to legal restrictions on supply, potency and age limits, which currently aren't legislated and also turning it into a health issue rather than a criminal one.

Advance NZ candidate Daniel Crosa.

Daniel Crosa, 27, truck driver, Advance NZ

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A vote for me and our party is a vote for true democracy, transparency, accountability and a huge step toward bringing back the rights, freedoms, sovereignty, transparency and national independence our forebears fought and died for.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

A successful outcome for me and Advance NZ will mean a fresh look at our hospitals in the region and our current infrastructure, which has been, and still is currently, poorly thought out. Planning ahead will be a priority taking into account our future inevitable growth.

Top priorities for health

Good health is vital to our wellbeing and quality of life. We need rigorous research into the health effects and safety of new technologies such as 5G. Fluoride is well known to be harmful and must go from the nation's water supply, along with the bioweapon 1080.

Top priorities for education

Did not respond.

Top priorities for transport

Our roading and public transport falls within future planning, along with our infrastructure. An example of poor planning that must not be repeated is the 30 years it took to design and build a tunnel in Tauranga with a five-lane bottleneck to a two-lane bridge, total madness.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Fiscal reform and accountability must happen immediately. No more gifts of millions of dollars of taxpayer money to foundations such as the Clinton Foundation or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation without careful scrutiny and full disclosure. It's time for a clean slate nationwide.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Did not respond.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

A clear distinction must be made between the hemp and cannabis plants. Both have massively different but significant contributions to make in our economy. One for industrial use, the other medical. Recreational use of cannabis is an important debate to have also.

NZ First candidate Erika Harvey.

Erika Harvey, 40, business strategist and business owner, NZ First

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

NZ First is the party of common sense. Our centre-based principles make us your best insurance policy against a government too far left or right. In Tauranga, we've had the strongest record of getting things done. Party Vote NZ First and I promise to make this city my priority.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Improve and speed up the process to open up more land for affordable housing. Push roading projects forward. Improve the link between central and local government, working towards a more transparent and accountable council culture, $25 million for a world-class marine research centre, high performance business and entrepreneurial hub.

Top priorities for health

Like roading, Tauranga must plan for our projected population growth more comprehensively, not only in hospital infrastructure but for the additional wrap-around services and other health facilities. We also need to plan specifically for the ageing population growth with regard to health and related services.

Top priorities for education

As a school board chair and Child Development Services adviser to the BOP District Health Board, I will continue to advocate for increased accessibility within education. We need a simplified and equitable funding model to better support students with additional learning requirements, as well as the schools they attend.

Top priorities for transport

As one of the fastest-growing regions in the country we need a much more proactive, and robust infrastructure plan, based on projected population growth. In the interim, we will implement some quick-fire solutions to congestion issues, such as removing tolls from Takitimu Drive.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Reduce unnecessary compliance requirements for business, and urgently review the RMA. Continue supporting the Provincial Growth Fund, to deliver more infrastructure and business investment into the regions. Continue advocating for apprenticeships and on-job learning, to assist in a diversified workforce. Advance trade relationships to further strengthen our international trade agreements.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

After initial research I am leaning towards voting in favour, however I haven't made up my mind completely.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

There is a place for the current medicinal cannabis legislation, however this referendum is about legalising cannabis for recreational use. I'm concerned about the potential for increased accessibility to our youth and those who suffer from mental illness. It is vital we each make a fully informed decision.

New Conservative candidate Paul Hignett.

Paul Hignett, age not provided, electrical contractor, New Conservative

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

We have a traditional set of values regarding family, government by the people, education, economy. We provide a common-sense approach to solutions to current issues. We represent the vast number of New Zealanders who believe we have slid toward the liberal, socialist camp without thought of the consequences.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I will encourage Government to fund the expansion of the Port of Tauranga, this makes far more practical and fiscal sense and will provide more jobs for Tauranga. I would encourage more high tech business into Tauranga with tax incentives and focus on how beneficial living in this great city is.

Top priorities for health

New Conservatives will stop the public funding of transgender surgery, we feel this is a lifestyle choice and should not be funded by the taxpayer and reallocate those funds to cancer drugs for women. Work closely with the DHBs for better and more efficient service to their respective communities.

Top priorities for education

Change the current funding of university education from the first years of university to the last years, to provide an incentive to persevere. Fund universities with finding solutions to New Zealand's pollution and energy issues. These solutions will become government-owned and contribute to the Intellectual property of New Zealand and GDP.

Top priorities for transport

The more efficient flow of vehicular traffic in Tauranga is a priority. Infrastructure development to provide for this, with the expected increase in traffic and new residents means critical thinking, planning and understanding our future growth must be forecast.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The most important issue to confront us this decade. Recovery will be led by an increase in productivity not more temporary job creation through infrastructure spending. New Conservatives believe the energy, coal, oil and gas sector will be key to providing the GDP needed to repay our massive debt.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will vote no, life is sacred to the New Conservatives. Palliative care is available to all. There are many instances where people who wished for the end of life option were glad they did not.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will vote no, because the effect on school age children will be worse, mental health is already an issue and this will only make it worse.

Independent candidate Yvette Lamare.

Yvette Lamare, age not provided, independent

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Your vote empowers me to represent you in Parliament. I want the very best that life has to offer for everyone. I was born to serve you with passion and respect.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I would hold a party to celebrate. People would witness a dramatic decrease in many serious problems we face today starting with methamphetamine. Employment created. Prevention souvenir shops opened. Artists, carpenters, book publishers, singers, musicians, craftsmen and women needed, the list goes on.

Top priorities for health

My priority is your mental and physical health. My direct Rangatira Chief Eruera Patuone protested against alcohol and tobacco. His blood flows through my views. I'm compelled to revive his enduring years of work for the betterment of people.

Top priorities for education

Educating our youth that 'the best way to give up is to never start up' is my top priority. Your mental, emotional and physical health is top priority.

Top priorities for transport

Anything that I can help with transport issues I will. Walking, biking, free exercise, a vital part of life.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

History in the making, Covid-19. A very serious, very real virus. Beware, take care. Keep people alert, aware, informed of what's happening at the borders and wharfs where people are coming into NZ. That's why we have it, people arriving from countries infected with coronavirus.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Yes. It's legal to put an animal down living in total agony with an incurable terminal illness.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Yes. Alcohol is legal.

Outdoors Party candidate Tracy Livingston.

Tracy Livingston, 55, osteopath, Outdoors Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Outdoors Party grew out of the growing and desperate need to: Protect our environment from toxic and deadly poisons, protect people and animals from governmental policies that place corporate profits over our health and our future, protect our fisheries for our own people forever.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The Outdoors Party is dismayed at successive governments putting corporate interests over our nation's needs. We have a democracy sham - Big Business manipulates government in its favour, increasing their profits, reducing our rights. Let's give control back to the locals to decide what is important, not multinational corporations.

Top priorities for health

The party is concerned about NZ's high death rate from cancer, heart disease, neurological diseases and medical errors. We advocate integrating proven alternative and complementary medicine approaches in hospitals. Patients can choose effective natural medicine over pharmaceuticals, for safer health care and recovery instead of a lifetime of prescription medication.

Top priorities for education

Our kids need to move. Movement activates the nervous system and enhances learning. Sitting still is terrible for kids' brains. More play, activity, games, more growing and cooking nourishing food in schools, fewer computers, less sitting, less pressure to perform - will, paradoxically, improve education outcomes. Expert support for dyslexics.

Top priorities for transport

Your regional council and government have signed off on one water bottling plant that will create hundreds of extra truck movements all day, every day, with more plants coming on line. We will be the ones paying for road upgrades and sitting in traffic, not the Chinese company that profits.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Rather than spending billions locking down NZ, destroying small and medium businesses and causing massive unemployment, we will invest in warm, safe, healthy homes, and provide proven, safe, medicines such as hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, vitamin C and D to support our natural immunity.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

The referendum needs amending to allow families to know that a family member has chosen euthanasia, because it would be terrible to be excluded. People only choose euthanasia for freedom from suffering. The best solution would be to find the right pain-relief to be pain-free until our natural time.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Yes. Currently cannabis is widely available to our teens, legalising will reduce underage access. Patients can grow and make their own medicinal cannabis products cheaply. Farmers can grow, and profit from, quality cannabis for the medicinal and recreational market. Need appropriate and accurate driver testing.

Act Party candidate Cameron Luxton.

Cameron Luxton, age not provided, Act Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Act is the party of tolerance and respect of individual choice, these are the core values of an open and benevolent society, a vote for the Act Party is a show of support for the values which will make Aotearoa a better place for all our people.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The cost of housing is causing more long-term issues than one can list here. The stifling of younger people's innovation and life outcomes is a chronic issue, New Zealand's' planning system is a failure, Act has long committed to repealing the RMA, to be replaced with an Urban Development act.

Top priorities for health

New Zealand's mental health system is expensive and one of the most underperforming in the world. Mental health issues span generations. We need innovative solutions not more funding. Act will take mental health out of the DHB system and into a commissioning agency, to contract the solutions for individual needs.

Top priorities for education

Government should fund a range of schools, allowing choice for parents. The pain I feel watching young people failed by our current approach is one of the main reasons I became involved in politics. Act's policy of a Student Education Account is the kind of foundational improvement we can make.

Top priorities for transport



Roads should not be a political weapon, they must be funded fairly, and with an understandable and transparent process to deliver infrastructure to where it is needed. Act will create an Independent Infrastructure Corporation which will decide on road and rail infrastructure based on congestion and safety, not political winds.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Get Kiwis back to work; a three-year moratorium on minimum wage increases. Balance the books; return to surplus by 2024 and begin repaying the debt. Cut red tape; repeal the zero carbon act. Build; replace the RMA. Protect public health; establish a permanent National Public Health Service for epidemic responses.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I believe in the right of every New Zealand citizen to make individual choices about the way they wish to live their lives, and I will be voting yes in the referendum, so informed adult citizens have a choice on the manner in which they die.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Cannabis laws are out of date and don't match the outcomes that Kiwis wish for our country. The damage that gangs have caused and the way we have left cannabis for the underworld to establish itself on and profit from is one of New Zealand's longest-running public policy failures.

Labour Party candidate Jan Tinetti.

Jan Tinetti, 52, list MP, Labour Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Labour has a plan to keep New Zealand moving – and it's already under way. We have a big opportunity to rebuild together for a smarter, safer, even better New Zealand. Our five-point rebuild plan is already in motion and now's not the time to risk slowing down.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Partnering with and investing in the electorate has been a strong focus for our government and will be ongoing as part of Covid recovery. The electorate is benefiting from funding for projects like $45 million Te Papa development creating 200-250 jobs and a $30m acute mental health facility at Tauranga Hospital.

Top priorities for health

Labour is already rolling out our plan to protect the health of New Zealanders while investing to build up the capacity of our health services after years of underfunding. That's why we are making record investment in our hospitals and health services, boosting funding for Pharmac, increasing funding for planned care.

Top priorities for education

Labour is committed to making New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child. A large part of this is making sure every child can get a great education. We're committed to lifting the achievement levels of all students, providing opportunities for them to thrive and succeed.

Top priorities for transport

Labour has rebalanced transport investment to tackle the long-term issues of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, easing traffic congestion, boosting regional economies, and preventing deaths and injuries on our roads. Our plan is fully funded across the country, including investment into regional and rural roads.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

In addition to a strong health response, we have a detailed plan to help New Zealand bounce back faster – and it's already in motion. Our plan is built around five key principles: investing in our people, jobs, preparing for the future, supporting our small businesses, and positioning New Zealand globally.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Yes. I believe people who have a terminal illness should have the ability to choose to die with dignity. But I am definitely a soft yes and am pleased that New Zealand has the opportunity to have their collective vote on whether this will become law or not.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I haven't decided how I am voting. As a former school principal I am well aware of the harm drugs can cause and struggle with the idea of legalisation. However, I understand the arguments around regulation controlling the THC levels making it safer. Taking supply away from gangs is appealing.