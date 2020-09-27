As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Tauranga general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had

Simon Bridges, 43, incumbent, National Party

Andrew Caie, 31, physiotherapist, The Opportunities Party

James (Jamie) Capamagian, 45, electrician, independent candidate

Josh Cole, 40, self-employed landscape gardener, Green Party

Daniel Crosa, 27, truck driver, Advance NZ

Erika Harvey, 40, business strategist and business owner, NZ First

Paul Hignett, age not provided, electrical contractor, New Conservative

Yvette Lamare, age not provided, independent

Tracy Livingston, 55, osteopath, Outdoors Party

Cameron Luxton, age not provided, Act Party

Jan Tinetti, 52, list MP, Labour Party