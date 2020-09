A pedestrian hit by a car in Mount Maunganui has suffered serious injuries.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the incident, in the bus lane outside the Bake Shack on Hewletts Rd, at 7.35am.

A St John spokeswoman said they were notified at 7.33am and sent two ambulances to the scene.

One patient with serious injuries was treated and taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

The bus lane was temporarily blocked but roads are now open.