COMMENT

You can tell the general election is fast approaching.

There has been a pledge to make Matariki a public holiday, promises to introduce new tax brackets, raise the minimum wage and, most recently, to reinstate Rotorua's rescue helicopter.

Yesterday the National Party's Todd McClay, the incumbent Rotorua MP, alongside health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said, if elected, the party would pledge $1.6 million annually for four years to return Rotorua's rescue helicopter.

The service was pulled from Rotorua two years ago and the region has been served by the Tauranga, Hamilton and Taupō helicopters since then.

Not having a helicopter in Rotorua puts the pressure on other rescue helicopters nearby. The Tauranga helicopter is a 14-minute flight away.

And when we are talking about matters of life or death, minutes matter.

Pressure on these services is mounting.

Advertisement

Data released to NZME after an official information request last year, showed the number of jobs in the Rotorua district helicopters were called to had soared from 100 in the year to November 2018, to 226 in the year to November 2019.

In one month alone, the Taupō helicopter's missions numbered a massive 54. That was nearly two a day in July and more than double the 24 callouts in July 2019.

When news broke the rescue helicopter was to be taken away, there was an outcry in Rotorua but the community was assured response times to incidents would be estimated to be the same or faster than the previous model.

Neighbouring helicopters were also upgraded to twin-engine helicopters allowing more space to treat patients while in the air. So while they may be further away, there also seems to be more opportunities to save lives while airborne.

It seems to me, while a Rotorua rescue helicopter would be welcomed back with open arms, but others may think the $6.4m over four years could be better spent elsewhere.

Likewise, Labour's pledge to raise the minimum wage to $20 will be welcome by those earning it but could pose a challenge to businesses already struggling to make ends meet after Covid-19.

Some businesses have already spoken out against the pledge to make Matariki a public holiday due to the cost to businesses.

Whatever the policy, there is always going to be opposition and support but the helicopter returning is a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Lives matter over money and Rotorua's rescue helicopter should return.