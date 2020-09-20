Contractors are fixing a water main break in Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga City Council said the main break was on Maunganui Rd, between Tweed and Dee Sts, and repairs were expected to be completed by early afternoon today.



Traffic on Maunganui Rd was unaffected, however the turn into Dee St was closed for the duration of repairs.

This issue would affect the water supply to some households in the vicinity of the break.

Contractors had been on site working to fix the issue since 3am, however as the break was directly underneath a concrete slab, progress had been slower than normal.