A person has been critically injured in a crash involving a car and pedestrian this afternoon.

Police are at the scene of the serious incident on Queen St, Thames.

Emergency services were alerted to the car versus pedestrian crash just after midday, a statement from police media said.

One person is reported to be critically injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Richmond St and Sealey St, the statement said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area".