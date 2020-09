A section of State Highway 2 is closed in Judea, Tauranga after a crash.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided on Tamatea Arikinui Drive near the Waihi Rd off-ramp.

Vehicle removal is still taking place.

Emergency services were called just after 6pm and traffic is being diverted via Waihi Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

