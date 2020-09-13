The sensation that is pickleball has finally hit Whangamata.

Pickleball is a fast growing game in New Zealand. Originally from America, it is a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. It is fast, fun and seriously addictive.

Groups have started in Thames, Whitianga, Pauanui, Waihi Beach and now starting in Whangamata.

The first game will be on Monday, October 12 and followed by Monday, October 19, October 26 (Labour Day) and November 2.

- Come along and have a go or just a look. Gear is provided and there is a $2 charge. Opening day is at the Memorial Hall, Monday, October 12, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.