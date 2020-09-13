With 654 New Zealanders taking their own lives over the last year, comedian and I AM Hope founder Mike King is calling on the country to take action to make a change.

Mike has shared a number of ways New Zealanders can get involved this September ahead of Mental Health Month in October.

The Facts

654 New Zealanders took their own lives over the last year

80 per cent of people in crisis, and who are having suicidal thoughts, never ask for help

One in six New Zealand adults have been diagnosed with a common mental disorder at some time in their lives

16 per cent of New Zealanders have been diagnosed with depression at some stage in their lives



Mike's Tips for Getting Involved:

- Speak up about how you feel – whether it's to a friend or a healthcare professional, it helps to talk about the good and the bad

- Donate what you can towards services, such as I AM Hope that provide support and education

- Offer your time to your friends and family – be an ear to listen now and in the future. Your time is priceless

- Be kind to others – you never know what someone may be dealing with on the inside or at home

- Support businesses that take a proactive and supportive approach to mental health, like Snap Fitness who will be:

Running a 28 day challenge donating $5 from every registration towards mental health;

Hosting free access to their clubs during Mental Health Week for those who want to better their overall wellness;

Holding charity challenges for members and staff to get involved.