The future of the Harington St Transport Hub building will be discussed at a Tauranga City Council commitee meeting on Tuesday.

Construction of the 550-carpark building was abandoned in June 2020 following expert advice that the cost of addressing the structure's seismic design deficiencies would be prohibitive.

The council said in a statement today a report to be received by the council's Projects, Services and Operations Committee on September 15 outlined progress made on the complex workstreams which would determine the future of the abandoned Harington Street Transport Hub building.





The council's Infrastructure General Manager Nic Johansson said a process had been developed to deal with the existing physical structure, determining the best use of the site and recovering wasted construction costs.



Matters to be reported on at Tuesday's committee meeting included options for stabilising the structure and/or site, demolition options and approach, consent amendments, the ongoing costs of securing the site and potential mediation/legal proceedings to recover construction costs.



Regulatory matters relating to building and resource consents will be treated as a separate workstream, reflecting the need for the council Building Control Authority to function separately from the council's role as the property owner and developer.