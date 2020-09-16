A story of monkeys, revenge and a pair of twits comes to Boyd Rd Theatre next weekend.

The curtain opens on Waihi Drama Society's The Twits after months of postponing the performance class production due to lockdown.

The youth division are more than ready to show off their talents, says director Sandra Timlin.

The Twits play is based on Roald Dahl's children's novel about the muggle-wump monkeys (with local birds) who escape from, and seek revenge on the nasty Mr and Mrs Twit who are holding them captive.

Ten children star in the comedy.

Sandra is a qualified speech and drama teacher who has directed a number of children's productions. They have applied a number of acting techniques in The Twits, she says.

The young actors have done a great job getting emotions across, she says.

''As with Roald Dahl stories, there is always a theme or message which is morality and empathy. The actors get this across so well — they get a lot of sympathy. The children in the audience will be made aware of the monkey situation because they are so defenceless.

''We've worked hard on the four 'ps' — pitch, pace, pause and power. So we have concentrated on punctuating the play with lots of little surprises along the way. Children will have to use their imagination as well.''

Koen McKenzie, 12, plays one of the monkeys. He says there is a few ways they can create emotion.

''We're locked in a cage, looking gloomy and sad and thinking of home. We have these really sad lines and the children watching will feel really sorry for us.''

Ben Jarvis, 13, another monkey, says The Twits is ''silly and quirky and kind of sad at times''.

Cade Tucker, 11, who plays a bird, says there's audience participation and Rosie Morley, 13, (who plays the roly poly bird) says the entire family will enjoy The Twits.

The rest of the cast are Oscar Sandford, Bellamy Perry, Felix Sandford, Aaliyah Hill and Alyssa Alexander and Anna Richards.

■ The Twits is at Boyd Rd Theatre from September 26-27. Tickets are $5 from Waihi Stationery, 24 Seddon St, ph 863 9090 or email waihidrama@gmail.com