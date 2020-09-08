Forty-five projects have been shortlisted in the New Zealand Architecture Awards, including three in the Bay of Plenty.

Demonstrating the breadth of work undertaken by New Zealand architects, the shortlisted buildings in the peer-reviewed programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) range from an opera house, a bowling club and an airport terminal to an eco-sanctuary, an astronomy centre and a chapel.

The awards jury, led by Auckland architect Michael Thomson and including fellow architects Lynda Simmons, Fiona Short and Anthony Hoete, will also visit universities, a new secondary school, a cultural centre, a fale, a warehouse and a cricket pavilion.

Among those shortlisted are the University of Waikato's Tauranga CBD Campus, Generational House in Mount Maunganui and Light Mine in Kuaotuna, Coromandel.

Twenty-two residential projects are on the shortlist, and jury convener Michael Thomson said it was particularly pleasing that five of them are in the multi-unit category.

"There has been a shortage of good-quality multi-unit housing in New Zealand, and it's good to see this type of building getting the attention it needs from architects and their clients."

Light Mine, designed by Crosson Architects, in Kuaotuna, Coromandel. Photo / Simon Devitt

Thomson said it is also heartening that buildings from all eight of the NZIA's nationwide branches feature in the awards shortlist list.

"As you'd expect, there are multiple shortlisted projects from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but the jury will also be going to see buildings in Whangarei, Gisborne, Tauranga, Hastings, Whanganui, Nelson, Tekapō and Queenstown.

"Some of these buildings are by younger architects, and it's great to see new practices taking their place alongside established firms in the New Zealand Architecture Awards programme."

Winners in the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards will be announced on November 4.

Generational House, designed by Studio2 Architects, in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Simon Devitt

2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards shortlist

Commercial Architecture

Bathroom Pavilion, Ashburton

Architype

Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside, Auckland

Fearon Hay Architects

Nelson Airport Terminal

Studio of Pacific Architecture

Education

University of Canterbury, Rehua

Athfield Architects

University of Waikato Tauranga CBD Campus

Jasmax

Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment

Jasmax

Whanganui Collegiate School Administration Building

RTA Studio

Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library

RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association

Heritage

Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, Wellington

Architecture Workshop

Hawke's Bay Opera House, Hastings

Dave Pearson Architects

Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library

RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association

Whanganui War Memorial Centre Strengthening

BSM Group Architects

Hospitality

Te Kano Estate Tasting Room, Bannockburn

Mason & Wales Architects

Housing

Bowden House, Tutukaka

Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association

Diagrid House, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Jack McKinney Architects

Generational House, Mt Maunganui

Studio2 Architects

Hot Box, Wellington

Patchwork Architecture

Light Mine, Kuaotuna, Coromandel

Crosson Architects

#3, Remuera, Auckland

Studio2 Architects

Oliver's Ridge, Lake Hayes

Team Green Architects

Parnell House, Auckland

Stevens Lawson Architects

Ruby Ridge House

Condon Scott Architects

10x10 House, Kilbirnie, Wellington

Patchwork Architecture

Waiheke, Waiheke Island

Patterson Associates

Wanaka Crib

Pac Studio

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Lake Hayes Cottage

Anna-Marie Chin Architects

Poured Pleats, Ponsonby, Auckland

Jack McKinney Architects

Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell, Auckland

Sayes Studio

Toto Whare, Lyttelton

Bull O'Sullivan Architecture

Housing – Multi-unit

Adelaide Rd townhouses, Newtown, Wellington

architecture +

Betts Apartments, Nelson

Arthouse Architects

Madras St, Christchurch

Coll Architecture

SKHY, Newton, Auckland

Cheshire Architects

The Grounds, Hobsonville, Auckland

Peddle Thorp

Interior Architecture

Private Office, Auckland

Bureaux

St Patrick's Church, Lincoln, Christchurch

WSP Architecture

International Architecture

SOF Hotel, Taichung, Taiwan

Fearon Hay Architects

Public Architecture

Dark Sky Project, Lake Tekapō

Sheppard & Rout Architects

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei

Moller Architects

Longbush Ecosanctuary Welcome Shelter, Gisborne

Pac Studio

Naenae Regional Bowling Club, Wellington

Tennent+Brown

The Chapel of St. Peter, Epsom, Auckland

Stevens Lawson Architects

Small Project Architecture

Abodo Showcase Cardrona

Assembly Architects

First Light Tiny Home, Ohariu, Wellington

First Light Studio

Point Wells Cricket Club, Matakana

Pac Studio

Te Auaunga Awa – Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill, Auckland

McCoy + Heine Architects