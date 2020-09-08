Forty-five projects have been shortlisted in the New Zealand Architecture Awards, including three in the Bay of Plenty.
Demonstrating the breadth of work undertaken by New Zealand architects, the shortlisted buildings in the peer-reviewed programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) range from an opera house, a bowling club and an airport terminal to an eco-sanctuary, an astronomy centre and a chapel.
The awards jury, led by Auckland architect Michael Thomson and including fellow architects Lynda Simmons, Fiona Short and Anthony Hoete, will also visit universities, a new secondary school, a cultural centre, a fale, a warehouse and a cricket pavilion.
Among those shortlisted are the University of Waikato's Tauranga CBD Campus, Generational House in Mount Maunganui and Light Mine in Kuaotuna, Coromandel.
Twenty-two residential projects are on the shortlist, and jury convener Michael Thomson said it was particularly pleasing that five of them are in the multi-unit category.
"There has been a shortage of good-quality multi-unit housing in New Zealand, and it's good to see this type of building getting the attention it needs from architects and their clients."
Thomson said it is also heartening that buildings from all eight of the NZIA's nationwide branches feature in the awards shortlist list.
"As you'd expect, there are multiple shortlisted projects from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but the jury will also be going to see buildings in Whangarei, Gisborne, Tauranga, Hastings, Whanganui, Nelson, Tekapō and Queenstown.
"Some of these buildings are by younger architects, and it's great to see new practices taking their place alongside established firms in the New Zealand Architecture Awards programme."
Winners in the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards will be announced on November 4.
2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards shortlist
Commercial Architecture
Bathroom Pavilion, Ashburton
Architype
Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside, Auckland
Fearon Hay Architects
Nelson Airport Terminal
Studio of Pacific Architecture
Education
University of Canterbury, Rehua
Athfield Architects
University of Waikato Tauranga CBD Campus
Jasmax
Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment
Jasmax
Whanganui Collegiate School Administration Building
RTA Studio
Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library
RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association
Heritage
Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, Wellington
Architecture Workshop
Hawke's Bay Opera House, Hastings
Dave Pearson Architects
Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library
RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association
Whanganui War Memorial Centre Strengthening
BSM Group Architects
Hospitality
Te Kano Estate Tasting Room, Bannockburn
Mason & Wales Architects
Housing
Bowden House, Tutukaka
Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association
Diagrid House, Grey Lynn, Auckland
Jack McKinney Architects
Generational House, Mt Maunganui
Studio2 Architects
Hot Box, Wellington
Patchwork Architecture
Light Mine, Kuaotuna, Coromandel
Crosson Architects
#3, Remuera, Auckland
Studio2 Architects
Oliver's Ridge, Lake Hayes
Team Green Architects
Parnell House, Auckland
Stevens Lawson Architects
Ruby Ridge House
Condon Scott Architects
10x10 House, Kilbirnie, Wellington
Patchwork Architecture
Waiheke, Waiheke Island
Patterson Associates
Wanaka Crib
Pac Studio
Housing – Alterations and Additions
Lake Hayes Cottage
Anna-Marie Chin Architects
Poured Pleats, Ponsonby, Auckland
Jack McKinney Architects
Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell, Auckland
Sayes Studio
Toto Whare, Lyttelton
Bull O'Sullivan Architecture
Housing – Multi-unit
Adelaide Rd townhouses, Newtown, Wellington
architecture +
Betts Apartments, Nelson
Arthouse Architects
Madras St, Christchurch
Coll Architecture
SKHY, Newton, Auckland
Cheshire Architects
The Grounds, Hobsonville, Auckland
Peddle Thorp
Interior Architecture
Private Office, Auckland
Bureaux
St Patrick's Church, Lincoln, Christchurch
WSP Architecture
International Architecture
SOF Hotel, Taichung, Taiwan
Fearon Hay Architects
Public Architecture
Dark Sky Project, Lake Tekapō
Sheppard & Rout Architects
Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei
Moller Architects
Longbush Ecosanctuary Welcome Shelter, Gisborne
Pac Studio
Naenae Regional Bowling Club, Wellington
Tennent+Brown
The Chapel of St. Peter, Epsom, Auckland
Stevens Lawson Architects
Small Project Architecture
Abodo Showcase Cardrona
Assembly Architects
First Light Tiny Home, Ohariu, Wellington
First Light Studio
Point Wells Cricket Club, Matakana
Pac Studio
Te Auaunga Awa – Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill, Auckland
McCoy + Heine Architects