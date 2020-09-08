Forty-five projects have been shortlisted in the New Zealand Architecture Awards, including three in the Bay of Plenty.

Demonstrating the breadth of work undertaken by New Zealand architects, the shortlisted buildings in the peer-reviewed programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) range from an opera house, a bowling club and an airport terminal to an eco-sanctuary, an astronomy centre and a chapel.

The awards jury, led by Auckland architect Michael Thomson and including fellow architects Lynda Simmons, Fiona Short and Anthony Hoete, will also visit universities, a new secondary school, a cultural centre, a fale, a warehouse and a cricket pavilion.

Among those shortlisted are the University of Waikato's Tauranga CBD Campus, Generational House in Mount Maunganui and Light Mine in Kuaotuna, Coromandel.

Twenty-two residential projects are on the shortlist, and jury convener Michael Thomson said it was particularly pleasing that five of them are in the multi-unit category.

"There has been a shortage of good-quality multi-unit housing in New Zealand, and it's good to see this type of building getting the attention it needs from architects and their clients."

Light Mine, designed by Crosson Architects, in Kuaotuna, Coromandel. Photo / Simon Devitt
Thomson said it is also heartening that buildings from all eight of the NZIA's nationwide branches feature in the awards shortlist list.

"As you'd expect, there are multiple shortlisted projects from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but the jury will also be going to see buildings in Whangarei, Gisborne, Tauranga, Hastings, Whanganui, Nelson, Tekapō and Queenstown.

"Some of these buildings are by younger architects, and it's great to see new practices taking their place alongside established firms in the New Zealand Architecture Awards programme."

Winners in the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards will be announced on November 4.

Generational House, designed by Studio2 Architects, in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Simon Devitt
2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards shortlist

Commercial Architecture

Bathroom Pavilion, Ashburton

Architype

Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside, Auckland
Fearon Hay Architects

Nelson Airport Terminal
Studio of Pacific Architecture

Education
University of Canterbury, Rehua
Athfield Architects

University of Waikato Tauranga CBD Campus
Jasmax

Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment
Jasmax

Whanganui Collegiate School Administration Building
RTA Studio

Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library
RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association

Heritage
Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, Wellington
Architecture Workshop

Hawke's Bay Opera House, Hastings
Dave Pearson Architects

Whanganui Collegiate School – H G Carver Memorial Library
RTA Studio and archifact-architecture & conservation in association

Whanganui War Memorial Centre Strengthening
BSM Group Architects

Hospitality
Te Kano Estate Tasting Room, Bannockburn
Mason & Wales Architects

Housing
Bowden House, Tutukaka
Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association

Diagrid House, Grey Lynn, Auckland
Jack McKinney Architects

Generational House, Mt Maunganui
Studio2 Architects

Hot Box, Wellington
Patchwork Architecture

Light Mine, Kuaotuna, Coromandel
Crosson Architects

#3, Remuera, Auckland
Studio2 Architects

Oliver's Ridge, Lake Hayes
Team Green Architects

Parnell House, Auckland
Stevens Lawson Architects

Ruby Ridge House
Condon Scott Architects

10x10 House, Kilbirnie, Wellington
Patchwork Architecture

Waiheke, Waiheke Island
Patterson Associates

Wanaka Crib
Pac Studio

Housing – Alterations and Additions
Lake Hayes Cottage
Anna-Marie Chin Architects

Poured Pleats, Ponsonby, Auckland
Jack McKinney Architects

Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell, Auckland
Sayes Studio

Toto Whare, Lyttelton
Bull O'Sullivan Architecture

Housing – Multi-unit
Adelaide Rd townhouses, Newtown, Wellington
architecture +

Betts Apartments, Nelson
Arthouse Architects

Madras St, Christchurch
Coll Architecture

SKHY, Newton, Auckland
Cheshire Architects

The Grounds, Hobsonville, Auckland
Peddle Thorp

Interior Architecture
Private Office, Auckland
Bureaux

St Patrick's Church, Lincoln, Christchurch
WSP Architecture

International Architecture
SOF Hotel, Taichung, Taiwan
Fearon Hay Architects

Public Architecture
Dark Sky Project, Lake Tekapō
Sheppard & Rout Architects

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei
Moller Architects

Longbush Ecosanctuary Welcome Shelter, Gisborne
Pac Studio

Naenae Regional Bowling Club, Wellington
Tennent+Brown

The Chapel of St. Peter, Epsom, Auckland
Stevens Lawson Architects

Small Project Architecture
Abodo Showcase Cardrona
Assembly Architects

First Light Tiny Home, Ohariu, Wellington
First Light Studio

Point Wells Cricket Club, Matakana
Pac Studio

Te Auaunga Awa – Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill, Auckland
McCoy + Heine Architects