Tauranga City Council has received more than 1300 pieces of feedback in the first round of consultation on 'Innovating Streets in The Mount', which is now closed.

During the consultation round, the council said it wanted to understand the community's position on trialling changes to street layouts to make busy Mount streets safer and more enjoyable.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said he greatly appreciated the time and effort the community had put into sharing their input and ideas.

"It's fantastic that so many people have taken the time to have their say, ensuring their views are considered. Besides receiving a substantial amount of completed feedback forms, we had a great response with people visiting our stall on Saturday and many shared their views with us while we walked the streets.

Advertisement

"All of that feedback will now be analysed to identify common themes to help guide the Community Design Group," Powell said.



The feedback will be summarised for the Community Design Group to use during three workshops between the end of September and November. There they will work closely with council staff and consultant designers to develop design options for any changes to streets.

The summary of the feedback will provide valuable insights into which routes the public feels should be selected for the trial, as well as what kind of changes could be tested.





Applications for the design group are now also closed and applicants will be clustered into different categories, such as residents or business owners. With a local New Zealand Police representative as a witness, council will then randomly select people from each category to join the Community Design Group, allowing for up to 24 members.

This will contribute to a good mix of community members, while ensuring that people who are for and against any changes are represented.



Meanwhile the council is refreshing a master plan for some of the city centre's most important spaces.



The mayor and councillors yesterday agreed to set up a structure in which an expert advisory board would provide independent overview, advice and assistance with the revised master plan guiding the future development of the civic precinct area, providing a blueprint that sets out which spaces will be used for various activities and facilities.



The civic precinct comprises:

• 21-41 Durham St (also known as the TV3 site)

• The block between Willow, Hamilton, Durham and Wharf streets

• Masonic Park and adjacent car park, between Willow St and The Strand

It is possible that 40 Harington St will be added to these spaces.



Innovating Streets in The Mount next steps:

November 2020:

Round two of community feedback: share design options and find out what the community thinks.

December 2020:

Finalise a design supported by the community that can be set up as a trial.

March 2021:

Set up trial.

After April 2021:

Round three of community feedback: once the trial is set up, evaluate how the community feels about any changes.