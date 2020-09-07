A large crowd has gathered at Tauranga's Historic Village to welcome Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Members of the public are here alongside community and business leaders as well as Ministers Grant Robinson and Stuart Nash.

Ardern has sat down for high tea with local MPs, Tauranga Chamber of Commerce representatives and the owners of The Whipped Baker.

Ardern meets with the Whipped Baker team and others from the business community at the Tauranga Historic Village. Photo / George Novak

There will be a small morning tea and a discussion regarding how local businesses have been affected by and responded to Covid-19.

Media have been asked to leave the high tea but a thick crowd of people can be seen trying to get a glimpse of Ardern from the window.

Bennett Ballinger-Judd, 6, meets Jacinda Ardern at the Tauranga Historic Village. Photo / George Novak

Earlier a crowd of women standing on the upstairs deck of a neighbouring building welcomed Ardern with a round of applause while a lady having coffee outside the cafe told the Prime Minister: "You are an inspiration to women everywhere."

Bennett Ballinger-Judd, 6, met the Prime Minister and had her book signed by where Ardern wrote "girls can do anything."

Earlier today she visited the papakainga development site in Welcome Bay.