A person has been taken to hospital after a crash between a cyclist and a car on Cameron Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene outside Tauranga Primary School about 8.40am.

There were disruptions to traffic which had been heavy in the area.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the incident happened on the traffic crossing. A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.