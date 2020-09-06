The written word of two 12-year-old girls Amaya Greene and Skye Shaw could be published in The New York Times.

The Mount Maunganui Intermediate duo's 500-word essays on deforestation have been shortlisted among 1200-plus entries in the 2019 Asia-Pacific Writing Competition.

The competition was open to primary and secondary school students and the winner will have their work recognised and published in The New York Times International Edition.

Titled 'Our World: 2050', the competition tasked pupils to write about how they would imagine their world in 30 years' time and how they would embrace a world impacted by new technologies.

Amaya and Skye wrote about deforestation.

Amaya said the topic interested her after learning about it in class. Her younger sister was also writing a speech on palm oil at the same time.

"So it was kind of in my head," she said.

Skye said she had found what the other Year 7 to 13 students had written about "very interesting".

"They were really emotional and it showed that they cared about it a lot."

The possibility of having their work published in the New York Times was "really exciting".

"Even getting shortlisted we were so surprised just to be in the top 34. It was very unexpected and exciting," Skye said.

A career in writing was now one step closer for the girls.

Amaya said it would be "really cool" to have a job that involved writing one day.

"It is definitely one of my jobs that is on the table," Skye said. "At the moment I am not sure but that is one of my options."

Year 9/10 class teacher Wendy Tuck said pupils across two classrooms entered the competition and wrote about a range of topics including gender roles, poverty, and overpopulation.

"It was what they thought would be the most important issue."

But deforestation was a topic close to Tuck's heart after teaching in Jakarta, Indonesia, and visiting the orangutans in the jungle.

Tuck said she had struggled to find the words to say how proud she was of the girls.

"They are amazing writers, but they're also amazing scientists, they dance and do sport. They are just all-round nice girls as well. I think they can go anywhere and they can do anything.

"They were in the Future Problem Solving team that was going to go to America but Covid stopped that. So to have this is really exciting."

The World in 2050

Author: Amaya Greene

A football field of forest is cut down every second. One was cut down in the time it took to read this sentence.

The forest is depleting at an alarming rate and soon there will be nothing left. I know that we are becoming more aware of the problems Earth faces, but are we aware enough? If we don't act soon, what kind of planet will the future generations live on?

As an 11-year-old, my biggest concern about our planet is deforestation. Trees provide habitats for many animals, convert CO2 into oxygen and are food sources for lots of people. Without trees there wouldn't be life.

Trees are cut down for many reasons, the main one being palm oil. Palm oil is found in almost 50 per cent of packaged products we purchase every day. Some other reasons for deforestation are farming, and wood and paper production, as well as wildfires.

These problems have devastating effects; effects that can change the lives of the entire human race.

Children like me have grown up in a world where we know we must work hard to fix this. But how can we do that if no one listens. If we don't take action soon and fight to stop deforestation the world will become very different. In 2050, I see a world where almost all the animals that call our rainforests home, such as orangutans, sloths, jaguar, and many others, are extinct.

Deforestation destroys parts of rainforest canopy, which blocks the sun's rays in the day and traps heat at night.



This disruption will lead to more extreme temperatures that can be harmful to plants and animals. Global warming will have become much more severe and the sea levels will have risen dramatically because there are less trees to absorb carbon dioxide.

Lots of people will have fallen sick because the many cures for diseases found in the rainforest will be gone.

So how can we stop this? One thing is certain, we ALL need to change. We must start by raising awareness, and tell people all about the devastating effects of deforestation. Then we must start the change.

Avoid products containing palm oil such as lipstick, pizza dough, ice cream, shampoo, chocolate, margarine and much, much more. If we all say no to palm oil, the companies using it in their products will be forced to stop.

There are many organisations and charities that you can donate to like Greenpeace. If we all raise awareness, laws can change.

Perhaps with everyone's help, we can make a better future. We can solve this palm oil problem, this deforestation disaster. No one wants to live in a world with no trees, so why are we destroying them?

We can fix this by buying products with no palm oil and donating to organisations and charities. If we all work together, the next generations won't have to live in a world where the sea level has risen, and most animals are extinct. But we have to start now.

Like Dr Seuss said, "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not."

Deforestation

Author: Skye Shaw

2050 in my mind will be a world where we finally realise our mistakes. In 2050 our forests will be destroyed faster than ever unless we can stop it. This major problem will only become bigger.

The majority of people ignore the issue for their own pleasure, and palm oil is a major contribution to deforestation. In this society, it's hard to give up chocolate, Doritos, shampoo and other products that contain palm oil.

In 2050, we will have more people due to overpopulation which means more people to provide for. Technology is advancing and could eventually get rid of all trees and lead to the extinction of animals and, eventually, humans.

Why do we need to solve this problem? So far, Earth is the only known planet to be inhabited with living beings. There are a few reasons why we can live here and trees are one of them. They convert carbon dioxide into oxygen so that we can breathe. Already that's a huge reason why we need to solve the problem.

The forest is also home to 250 million people and many animals such as orangutans and others. But this doesn't mean we have to stop using wooden resources. We need to use the trees and then regrow them. Forests are essential for humans, animals and every living being in general.

Everyone can make a change by influencing others and not supporting deforestation. Though there are some people who can make a change quickly, including world leaders. They make decisions and influence the world with their power. So can growing and well-known companies.

Changing how they make their products and removing palm oil from them can prove that palm oil isn't the key to success. These role models and leaders have opportunities to make change and supporting it will make a difference.

There are many ways to help stop deforestation, some as simple as using the other side of the paper when doodling or finding alternatives to printing unnecessary items. You can participate in tree replanting events and try or replant them yourself. You can find brands that use less palm oil or none at all.

Be conscious of what you're buying, eating and using and support decisions that could bring us one step closer to solving deforestation. How do I, an 11-year-old child that has to rely on present decisions, see a better 2050? I see everyone being aware of what they're purchasing. People are finding ways to reuse wooden resources and replant trees. Animals will have homes and be respected.

We will reduce palm oil and respect the world. Everybody will be educated on the issue so that we can prevent it from occurring in the future. My generation will become the leaders in 2050, though to make this dream a reality we need you to help.

It's not a matter of ignoring the issue and hoping it eventually gets fixed or ignoring the problem for pleasure.

It's not just up to kids to save the future. It's up to everyone to solve the problem to create a future for you and us. Save the forests.