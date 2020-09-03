The identity of a Bay of Plenty man accused of performing indecent acts on a young boy must be kept secret for now.

The man aged in his 80s faced two charges of doing an indecent act on a young person when he appeared in Rotorua Registrar's Court today.

One of the charges is representative. Court documents revealed police allege the offences happened between January 2013 and December 2013, January 2017 and December 2018.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

A duty solicitor successfully obtained interim suppression orders for the defendant's name, address and occupation.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the suppression request.

A court registrar told the defendant the suppression orders would be reviewed at his next court appearance.

The duty solicitor asked that the defendant enter no pleas at today's appearance.



The defendant was remanded on strict bail terms to next appear in Rotorua District Court when pleas will be expected.

Bail terms included having no contact with the complainant and police witnesses.