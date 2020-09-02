It only took a push but a Bay of Plenty man's unlawful act led to the death of his 65-year-old father-in-law.

Leonard Solimon Akurangi, 31, of Kawerau pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the Tauranga High Court today.



The Crown summary of facts reveals Akurangi had been smoking cannabis at his home in River Rd, Kawerau throughout the afternoon of June 29 last year.

His father-in-law Jay Te Riini, 65, and other occupants at the house had been drinking alcohol over several hours that day, the summary said.

About 10.30pm, Akurangi became involved in an argument with his partner in their bedroom, and when their argument escalated the deceased became concerned.

Te Riini, who was standing outside the house at the time, banged on the bedroom window to try to make the couple stop arguing.

The already cracked window shattered and broken glass spread into the bedroom.

An enraged Akurangi charged out of the house and ran at his father-in-law, who was standing on a concrete patio, and pushed him.

Te Riini was thrown backwards and landed on his back, as a result of the assault he suffered a fractured neck with severe swelling to his spinal cord.

He died five days later on July 4 in the intensive care unit at Middlemore Hospital after his life support system was turned off.

Immediately after the incident, Akurangi told family members at the address "he only pushed" the deceased.

When interviewed, Akurangi told police he was angry and ran at Te Riini.

Akurangi also said his leg struck a chair on the patio and he collided with the deceased "chest-to-chest" causing his father-in-law to be propelled backwards.

His lawyer Rachael Adams urged Justice Graham Lang to call for a restorative justice meeting report and a cultural background report on Akurangi.

Adams said if there was ever a case which warranted a restorative justice process to take place, this was it.

Justice Lang granted the request and further remanded Akurangi on bail pending sentencing in Rotorua High Court or Tauranga High Court on October 16.

Akurangi is not a first-time offender before the courts, and Justice Lang gave him a three-strikes warning about the consequences of a further serious conviction.