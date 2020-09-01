Snow is expected to affect the Desert Rd this afternoon.

MetService said between midday and 6pm Wednesday, 1 to 3cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 800m.

Meanwhile, it is a fine start to the day in Rotorua followed by cloudy periods and the odd shower. There will be southwesterlies turning southeast tonight.

The high for Rotorua is expected to be 13C and the low 2C. Tomorrow's forecast is for mainly fine weather and a chance of showers before dawn, fresh southerlies easing in the evening.

Tauranga residents will wake up to fine weather this morning, then cloudy periods and the odd shower with southwesterlies.

The high is 15C and the low 5C.

Tomorrow, Tauranga can expect more fine weather, fresh southerlies easing in the evening and again a high of 15C.