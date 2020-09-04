Scaffolding, steel and concrete form a skeleton of what will become home to the country's new flagship Farmers store which is encompassing retail, dining and luxury inner-city apartment living.

Two giant cranes stand just a few metres taller than where the penthouse apartments will claim 360-degree views stretching as far as Mauao.

It is a busy construction zone on the corner of Elizabeth St and Devonport Rd at the moment.

By the end of next year, the doors will re-open to a revitalised Farmers building - about 2000sq m bigger than its original build and with about triple the car parks.

On top of two floors of retail will be a lounge, gym, pool, barbecue areas and community gardens flanked by two towers of 97 luxury apartments and 23 townhouses.

They are calling it a "community in the sky".

The Bay of Plenty Times got an exclusive look at the $200 million Farmers development this week.

Graeme Walker will mark 50 years with Farmers when the new flagship store opens next year.

The 66-year-old started his Farmers career at the Elizabeth St and Devonport Rd store in 1971.

"It is exciting to come back to the old site, the building is going to be magnificent.

"The development will launch inner-city living in Tauranga and bring life into the city again."

Walker said it was an honour to have been part of the evolution of the Farmers shopping experience since the 1970s.

"At that time malls were a new concept in New Zealand. It's amazing to now be back in the same place I started and to be celebrating yet another transformational change in the retail landscape in New Zealand."

Project manager Kelvin Eden and regional manager Shaun Roy at the Farmers construction site. Photo / George Novak

He said the biggest change he had seen during his career was the introduction of technology.

"The basis of retail has stayed the same, which is offering products that customers want, but the introduction of credit cards and online shopping has been the biggest shift in retail that I have seen.

"When I started out, I worked in many small rural stores where we sold barbed wire, nails and hammers. Now people can go online at any time and browse from a comprehensive range of products."

Farmers regional manager Shaun Roy said Walker was the company's longest-standing store manager and possibly the longest-serving staff member.

Roy said the new Farmers store, which Walker will manage, will have a bigger beauty offering and will be about 2000sq m bigger than the original store.

"Opening up the mall next year will mark two significant occasions - one being opening development of this scale in town and celebrating Graeme's 50 years with Farmers."

Farmers project manager Kelvin Eden said the main retail entrance to the development come 2021 will be directly opposite the Event Cinemas on Elizabeth St.

Returning iconic brands including Whitcoulls and Pascoes will flank the main entrance, along with Subway. The dining precinct will be on the first floor along with the upper level of Farmers.

There will be 170 basement car parks for residents only and four levels of car parking for customers, which will be free as long as a purchase is made in-store.

"There were about 60-odd car parks originally. So it is about triple the amount as there was previously."

An artist's impression of the new Farmers development. Photo / Supplied

Above the two retail floors will be a lounge, gym, pool, barbecue areas and community gardens.

"We are calling it our community in the sky," he said.

On either side, will be 23 townhouses. and two towers with 97 apartments.

"So 120 units altogether."

Eden said registrations were being taken on the apartments and townhouses and there was "plenty of interest" so far.

"They won't be sold until we get a showhome open and that is about in one year's time," said Eden, who was expecting mostly local buyers.

The retail and dining section was due to be completed in mid-2021 while the apartments and townhouses were expected to be completed in late-2021.

