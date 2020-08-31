State Highways throughout Bay of Plenty will be repaired and resealed in the coming months.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency's spring/summer road maintenance programme kicks off this month.

Bay of Plenty transport system manager Rob Campbell said the agency would be delivering a large amount of roadworks within the region this season to improve the roads, increase safety and make journeys more enjoyable.

"Warmer spring and summer months are the best time for resurfacing as daylight hours are longer and the warm temperatures and dry air help the new seal stick to the road surface," he said.

Some of the region's significant work sites this season will include State Highway 5 Dansey to Dalbeth Rds (Ngongotahā) and State Highway 2 east of Wharere Rd (Pongakawa), as well as various safety works continuing along SH2 between Waihi and Ōmokoroa, and on State Highway 33 between Paengaroa and Rotorua.

"We want to keep everyone safe when driving through road work sites, and that includes our road workers. Please slow down, leave space and be patient through road works."

The maintenance season is starting earlier this year due to the volume of work.

"Waka Kotahi is committed to ensuring that our state highways remain safe and resilient," Campbell said.

"Last year we delivered our biggest ever annual maintenance programme. This year we will be implementing more short term and cost-effective repair solutions such as pothole repairs and localised patching work rather than more significant maintenance improvements. This should result is less disruption on the network for motorists."

Despite the significant roadworks programme, most work will stop before busy holiday travel periods like Labour weekend, Christmas and New Year, to minimise disruption.

"While we try to keep inconveniences and delays to a minimum, we urge people to plan their journeys and allow for some delays from road works.

