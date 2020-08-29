The search is on for a driver of a vehicle that police say rammed a police vehicle, tried to ram another and tried to evade police.

About 10.25am today, a stationary police mobile safe speed camera vehicle was deliberately rammed by a person driving a silver Ford Ranger ute on Daniel St in Kaingaroa Forest, police told the Rotorua Daily Post

The officer of the speed camera vehicle was not injured and immediately requested assistance.

Meanwhile, police said the ute travelled towards Murupara where a police patrol vehicle attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the ute stopped and then appeared to attempt to deliberately ram the patrol vehicle before leaving.

A pursuit began but was abandoned less than a minute later due to the manner of driving.

Police said the ute then attempted to ram the same patrol vehicle again as it drove away.

The Eagle helicopter was deployed from Auckland to help and located the empty vehicle at a Kaingaroa Forest property just before 12.30pm.

Police are continuing to make inquiries to identify and locate the person involved.

Police would like anyone who witnessed a silver-coloured Ford Ranger ute in the Kaingaroa Forest area today to contact Police on the 105 number and quote the event number P043468128.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be given through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.