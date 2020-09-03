

Food banks and social services are preparing for another wave of demand as households grapple with hardships caused by the economic gut-punch of Covid-19.

Economic Development agency Priority One has released a report says the pandemic has magnified social issues that existed pre-lockdown.

The Economic Monitor report quoted the Salvation Army's latest Social Impact Dashboard for New Zealand, which says the Salvation Army has seen spikes in foodbank services and more people using social services.

It also highlights increased numbers seeking help for loans and debts, the plight of migrant workers and the impact on addictions treatment and social housing provision.

Food parcels were up 38 per cent year-on-year for the period from January to June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, the report says.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the effects of an economic downturn tended to hit people in need more severely.

"An interesting theme over the last few months has been the increase in internationals needing help, as they're not eligible for the help that New Zealand citizens get," he said.

April alone saw a 53 per cent increase during lockdown and May had a record number of 752 food parcels provided.

Advertisement

Foreign nationals were a new referral group for Foodbank in April, related to Covid-19 restrictions.

Of the food parcels in May, 330 were provided to foreign nationals on working or travel visas in need of short-term food support.

Red Cross was now providing needs assessments for foreign nationals, taking pressure off the Tauranga Foodbank in June.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the past few months were "unprecedented".

Goodwin said she was unaware so many foreign nationals were working and living in the Bay.

"It was really hard to see this group of people suffering through no fault of their own," she said. "They were the most polite, humble and grateful people you could ever meet."

Goodwin said demand in August was "pretty steady" but expected demand to increase again.

"The extension of the wage subsidies and mortgage referrals has once again cushioned the blow... for now."

Advertisement

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo /George Novak

"We had had a lot more new people that we are meeting or people who we haven't seen for 10 years finding they need help again.

"I had tears in my eyes after one phone call I had," she said

"This isn't anyone's fault. Our staff completely understand, there is no judgement."

Goodwin encouraged people to keep referring people they know who are in hardship and donating where they could.

SociaLink Tauranga Moana general manager Liz Davies said there seemed to be two stories post lockdown.

"Some people are doing it really tough and others seem to be doing really well," she said.

"It is probably revealing the existing inequality we have got in the society. It is most likely exacerbating that inequality."

Davies said the wage subsidies had been a "buffer for protection" for people but there were concerns that when they ended next month social services were expecting to see a lot more people in need.

"This is not over yet by any means."

Davies said social services were under-funded and were "already stretched".

The DHBs and Government were providing funding but she did not know if that would be enough.

The one good thing the lockdown did highlight was the way the community came together to help those in need, she said.

Salvation Army Tauranga community ministries manager, Davina Plummer, said during lockdown there was a demand for practical support for people who could not leave their homes and could not wait in long queues.

"Levels 4 and 3 did substantially increase the need for our much of our services including our loans."

In June, Plummer said the Salvation Army Tauranga was a key provider of food parcels for the migrant community but demand had eased since the Red Cross Visitor Care started in July.

"We are still seeing the need for support for local individuals and families who are struggling with increased costs for grocery and other bills, some feeling the pinch on reduced incomes.

"Our levels of new clients in August has remained the same as July."

Plummer said people were now concerned about the long-term financial impacts from Covid-19 and "the economic ripple effects that are yet to be seen".

"There is a concern about returning to lockdown again, both for mental wellbeing and economically."

NZKGI senior policy analyst Sarah Cameron. Photo / Supplied

An organisation representing kiwifruit growers is asking the industry to dig deep to support its communities.

NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc last week launched an appeal for food to be donated to foodbanks across the Western and Eastern Bay of Plenty.

''The initiative started when we were thinking about Covid and the economic impact throughout our communities,'' senior policy analyst Sarah Cameron said.

"There is unprecedented demand for foodbank services.

"Due to the economic impact of Covid-19, people that may not have previously needed help with feeding themselves or their family are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory.

"They may have lost their job, had their hours reduced or in a family situation reduced to one income or no income.

"With the wage subsidy ending, our communities will see tougher times."

She says NZKGI was looking to do its bit to help the communities by organising a foodbank appeal across the district.

The call has gone out to all businesses - not just those in the horticulture sector - to get behind the appeal and there is an invitation for individuals to also contribute.

"We kindly ask that only non-perishable food items are donated. Personal care items, baking supplies, canned food and nappies are sought in particular."

Anyone wishing to donate items these can be dropped off at:

Hume Pak n Cool, 4 Prospect Drive, Katikati.

NZKGI, 25 Miro Street, Mt Maunganui: Non-perishable foods only.

Ceramico Tiles, 14 Oxford Street, Te Puke: Non-perishable foods only.