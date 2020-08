The Tauranga Harbour Bridge is now clear after a truck breakdown caused traffic disruptions this morning.

NZ Transport Agency reported at 8.05am the breakdown had blocked the left lane eastbound on the bridge and delays were expected.

As of 8.45am the breakdown had been cleared but NZTA warned there were long delays eastbound on State Highway 2 through Tauranga and motorists should allow extra time to travel as congestion eased.