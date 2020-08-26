Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on the Main Road in Katikati.

A police spokeswoman said the police were notified of the crash near the intersection with Jocelyn St at 4.07pm and a power pole has come down on to the road.

Initial indications suggest one person has suffered serious injuries, she said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and traffic diversions will be in place."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said no one was trapped in the crash, and firefighters at the scene were helping with traffic management.