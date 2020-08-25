Works to upgrade Wharf St to a pedestrian-friendly environment are under way and on track to open this summer, according to Tauranga City Council.

Upgrades so far include the installation of a new water and sewer main, repairs to the existing stormwater pipes, the installation of a new surface drainage system and the infrastructure required for the new lighting system.

Work has now moved above ground with concrete works to start this month, weather permitting.

"People told us that revitalising the city centre was amongst the top three things they would like to see changed," mayor Tenby Powell said.





"And this is what we're doing here. This upgrade is a great example where Wharf St businesses, the contractor and council are working together towards something that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors in the near future.



"It's exciting to see the efforts going into this project, amidst the impact of Covid-19 to ensure the new environment can be enjoyed this coming summer."



Powell thanked Wharf St businesses who had been accommodating and supportive.



"The heart of our city will be so much richer with an experience like this. I can't wait to have my first coffee out there when it is all completed.



"While we're doing everything to mitigate the impact on all businesses – I encourage you to head into the city centre, grab a coffee and some lunch, or enjoy a nice dinner out to support them during this disruptive time."



Councillors have agreed to declare Wharf St, between Willow St and The Strand, a pedestrian mall, restricting vehicle access to the street to only those authorised.

Next steps of the project include the pouring of concrete and the treatment to create the final decorative finish, planting of native trees, installation of street furniture such as bike racks and seating and the installation of the lighting system.