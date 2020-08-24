Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions will remain in force in the Bay of Plenty, a decision which local hospitality and tourism leaders say has "huge" implications for the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that Auckland would stay in level 3 lockdown for four more days until 11.59 pm on Sunday, August 30. The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2 until further notice.

She said extra days would allow Auckland to move down a level "and stay down", and it would be worth it if it meant averting future yo-yoing between alert levels.

From Monday, August 31, the whole country will be at level 2 but it will be phased in for Auckland.

Mass gatherings will be restricted to 10 people at level 2, and a 50-person limit would be in place for funerals and tangi.

Cabinet will review these settings on Sunday, September 6, she said.

Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy said staying at level 2 was not the decision he and others working in the hospitality sector and retailers in Rotorua had hoped for.

"There are huge implications from the Cabinet's decision, not just for hospitality businesses across the country but also for tourism operators and retailers in our region," Hennessy said.

"The numbers of businesses seriously impacted by staying in alert level 2, and Auckland staying in alert level 3, are absolutely frightening," he said.

"The number of our domestic visitors is down and Rotorua depends on domestic tourism particularly from Auckland. The longer we stay in alert level 2 the more businesses will be forced to close their doors."

Hennessey said it had been "slim pickings" in terms of visitor numbers and shoppers.

"You only had to have walked around Rotorua central business district the past 10 days and you will know what I am talking about."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said while they understand "the priorities set by central government, everyone must accept there is a cost to be borne".

"That cost is to the many businesses who try to survive under these continuing restrictions," he said.

Sciascia said hospitality and tourism businesses had been hit really hard with a reduction in trade, and Bay of Plenty accommodation providers were "severely impacted", with many customers cancelling bookings.

"Also, bars and nightclubs which traditionally relied on those customers cannot operate as they normally would," he said.

"It's tough and until restrictions are adjusted businesses will continue to fail and workers will continue to lose jobs. That's the reality, and that's the cost."

Tourism Bay of Plenty head Kristin Dunne said according to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data Aucklanders visiting Tauranga contributed $160 million to the local economy to the year ending June 2020

Tauranga's total visitor economy was worth $803m to the year ending June 2020, and

Auckland visitors contributed roughly 20 per cent to Tauranga's total visitor economy.

Auckland visitors are Tauranga's second-largest visitor market behind Waikato.

"So while Auckland is in lockdown there is a fairly significant impact to businesses in this region," Dunne said.

Andrew Wilson, interim chief executive of Destination Rotorua, said public safety was the number one priority.

"We hope that the Government's response to the current situation will stop the spread of the virus.

"It's good to know that Aucklanders will be moving to Level 2 at midnight on Sunday and we look forward to welcoming them back to Rotorua once they are able to travel again. "

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the spend on tourism and hospitality across New Zealand had been significantly curtailed by the restrictions on travel in and out of Auckland. Roberts said while Aucklanders had suffered the greatest restrictions, the economic impact was felt by tourism operators across the country.

"Continuing alert level restrictions, including restrictions on large gatherings, will put more pressure on tourism businesses and jobs... If we are to have a tourism industry that survives the biggest crisis in its history, there will need to be ongoing targeted relief."