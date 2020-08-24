

A random pipe, tiles held together by double-sided tape and a cupboard that can't be opened are just a few of the reasons Amy Jones' kitchen has won the title of "baddest" in the Bay.

However, the self-described country bumpkin is about to put all those quirks down the sink after winning a $25,000 voucher from Palazzo Kitchens through a The Hits Bay of Plenty promotion.

Radio host Will Johnston surprised Jones at work to celebrate her big win.

Jones said she had to face her fear of public speaking as part of her campaign to win a new kitchen.

Johnston said Jones had the highest number of votes by a long shot.

"This is going to be a real-life changer and we cannot wait to all go to Amy's house to celebrate when the new kitchen is completed," he joked.



Fighting back tears yesterday morning, Jones said the new kitchen would be "life-changing".

"When you're a slave to the mortgage, you really have to prioritise and first priority for us was always watertight and warm, but we haven't quite got there yet.

"Every spare penny goes into that, and kitchens and nice things come right at the end. If it's functional, then you just make it work."

Amy Jones' 'baddest' kitchen which has tiles pop off in the middle of the night. Photo / Supplied

Jones, her partner and 5-year-old son live in the home which she has owned for three years. It is her first home and she believes the renovations will transform the open plan area.

"I love living where we do, I just love it to pieces and it has got heaps of cool character with walls that aren't quite straight, but I just love getting home every day."

So now she will no doubt be spending a lot of her spare time dreaming of all the possibilities that are now at her fingertips.

"I am a real country bumpkin so I like nice and clean white, but then some kind of natural in there as well, like a wooden benchtop or something.

"We figured out my partner is a way better cook then I am, so I end up doing a lot of the dishes, so it will be better to outsource that with a dishwasher too."