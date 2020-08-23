Rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms are forecast for the region today.

MetService said Rotorua and Tauranga could expect showers, some heavy with squally thunderstorms and hail today before easing this evening and becoming isolated.

Tomorrow Rotorua and Tauranga will see occasional showers, clearing towards evening to fine spells as northwesterlies change southwest.

The rest of the week is looking mainly fine for the region with the odd shower forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.