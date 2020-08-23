A car has driven off the road near the Maungatapu Bridge, then flipped - but the two occupants were able to free themselves.

A police communication spokeswoman said police were called at 3.26pm alerting them of a car having driven off the road and flipping before coming to rest on the south side of the Maungatapu Bridge.

The spokeswoman said, fortunately, the tide was out so the vehicle did not land in any water, and the two occupants managed to get themselves out of the car.

She said police, St John ambulance and a fire crew from Greerton attended and the extent of vehicle occupants' injuries was unknown.