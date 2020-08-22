I write to express my support for mayor Tenby Powell. At the last election the voters of Tauranga gave Powell only marginally less than two times the combined vote of Andrew Hollis and John Robson.

He also received four times as many votes as Morris did in his ward vote.

An astute observer would have realised that this was a significant vote for change and a rejection of the stagnation that I believe has beset our council for the last 10 years.

All achievements and progress in our community, such as the Bay Oval, University of Waikato campus, AIMS Games, Easter jazz festival and an art gallery have been led by the community rather than the council.

I encourage the mayor to maintain his direction. The unhappy councillors should, in my view, respect the clear democratic voice of the city and get in behind the changes sought by the community.

I want to move away from a vision of a 1950s version of Queensland and not saddle our children with huge debt, but no facilities to enjoy.

(Abridged)

John Gray

Matua

Councillors resign instead?

Re your report of Steve Morris, supported by four other councillors, calling for mayor Tenby Powell to resign (News, August 20).

The public elected Powell to lead a process of change which would somehow drag Tauranga into the 21st century.

We want our could-be-great-city to actually be that great city for our kids and grandkids. Powell's ticket was clear, he was explicit, he won by a mile and he's doing what he said he would.

Why don't the five councillors resign instead?

(Abridged)

John Reid

Omanawa

Share the journey

In response to Leigh Neilson, (Letters, August 20). Is Neilson talking about the name Aotearoa? If so, yes this is a democratic country that aims to embrace biculturalism.

I think it encourages us to come together more than it does to divide us.

If anything it's a positive. I'm happy to share some resources with Neilson if they wish to explore biculturalism further.

They are more than welcome to share this journey with me.

We are all in this together.

Kalleisha Kawerau-Wade

Mount Maunganui



