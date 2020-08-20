A southerly wind and high cloud caused the spectacular lightning show, minus the thunder, across the Bay of Plenty last night.

Rotorua residents took to social media with video and photos of the unusual display around 8.30pm.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes said there were 25 strikes in the Bay of Plenty region, and all but one were in the eastern ranges.

Lightning blazes across the sky above Rotorua last night. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were 28 in the Taupō region around midnight.

There were 2474 strikes recorded across the country between 8pm and 8am.

The majority of the strikes were off the north-west coast of the North Island near Cape Reinga with the remaining strikes scattered throughout the central North-Island.

Lightning above Rotorua last night. Photo / Supplied

McInnes said the "decent" high cloud allowed the light to reflect which made it able to be seen across a far distance.

He said the southerly wind diffused the noise which resulted in thunder not being heard in the region.

Lightning blazes across the sky above Rotorua last night. Photo / Garry Cooper

He said there was a risk of thunder and lightning again this afternoon and evening in the region, but this was lower than it was yesterday.