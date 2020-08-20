Re-emergence of community transmission of Covid-19 and the advice to wear face masks sparked a creative nerve for Toi Ohomai students looking to raise important funds.

Bachelor of Creative Industries students held an impromptu sale of handmade facemasks last week in a bid to help promote the use of reusable face masks and raise money to fund the students' end of year exhibition and fashion show.

Face masks were part of New Zealand's elimination strategy and would help with the spread of infection.

The students sold 190 face masks and were still working their way through orders, which are coming in daily.

Advertisement

The money raised would go towards the expenses for the Bachelor of Creative Industries final year exhibition and fashion show.

Toi Ohomai senior academic staff member Anne-Marie Simon said the event was usually run with ticket sales but this year they would like to make the event free to attend.

"In response to Covid-19 and the challenging time our students and wider community has endured over the last few months, we would like to hold an event without monetary expectations, that whānau, friends, community and the creative industry sector can come together to celebrate our student successes without boundaries."

She said it would help students to learn more about project planning and how to incorporate the fashion show into an event for all guests.

Simon said last year students organised a music festival at the Jam Factory, which generated more than $1200.

As part of this process, students were not only learning their craft, but they learn fundraising and event management skills that are authentic and adaptable.